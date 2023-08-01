Abu Dhabi: UAE residents have been urged to secure their homes before travelling overseas this summer.
As part of their ongoing ‘Safe Summer’ campaign, Abu Dhabi Police issued the call for precautionary measures such as locking doors, windows, entrances, and exits. They also advised installing surveillance cameras to monitor any suspicious activities in and around the house, providing an added layer of security.
The public was further encouraged to store valuable items and savings in secure locations, such as banks or well-protected safes. Utilising smart technologies and alarm systems was also recommended to enhance security measures. Additionally, the police stressed the significance of conducting periodic maintenance of homes to ensure the efficiency and safety of electricity and gas systems, thereby reducing the risk of fire and electrical shorts.
Moreover, individuals were urged to inform their neighbours about their travel plans, enabling them to keep an eye on their properties in their absence.
By adhering to these preventive measures, citizens and residents can ensure the safety of their homes and belongings, contributing to a ‘Safe Summer’ for everyone in the community, police said.