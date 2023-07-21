Dubai: Poorly maintained electrical appliances can lead to fire accidents during summer.
This is why, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) urged the public to take all necessary measures to avoid the risk of fire, due to misuse of electrical appliances during summer. The authority also advised people to conduct periodic maintenance of electrical appliances to avoid accidents.
DEWA called on customers to use its smart services and the tips provided on DEWA’s website and smart app to protect individuals and their property and ensure safe electricity usage.
DEWA also stressed the importance of using original, high-quality electrical appliances that meet safety standards. Customers should also use qualified technicians to carry out installation and maintenance instead of dealing directly with electric sources.
Safety of connections
DEWA highlighted the importance of guaranteeing the safety of connections, extensions, electrical wires, and plugs, especially in summer. Customers should ensure that appliances do not exceed their capacity, operation limits and should not be overloaded.
DEWA also warned against connecting multiple devices to electrical supply sources that exceed their capacity.
For internal connections at homes, DEWA urged customers to cover wires using proper insulation, and to be careful of exposed wires and damaged electrical parts, which should be replaced immediately or covered with insulated tape until they are replaced.
Through the DEWA Store on its smart app, it provides a reliable list of technical service providers in the event of internal faults in the building. Customers can also benefit from the exclusive discounts on DEWA Store.
Pay attention to electric kettles while they are switched on. Use sufficient water during operation and disconnect the power source after use.
Place electrical appliances in a visible and well-ventilated area, away from fabrics and curtains.
Prevent dust from accumulating on devices, and ensuring adequate ventilation behind electrical appliances, such as keeping distance between the refrigerator and the wall.
Use the services of a competent technician to carry out regular maintenance work.
Customers should ensure that electrical wires do not pass through corridors, doors, or windows
Emergency number
DEWA’s emergency number 991, is also available for urgent technical notifications.
DEWA also offers various services for its customers. Some of them include: the Smart Response service, the High Water Usage Alert, the Smart Living initiative, and My Sustainable Living Programme.