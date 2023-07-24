Dubai: A new #DubaiDestinations guide titled ‘Dubai’s Newest Indoor Hotspots’ invites residents and visitors to embark on an exciting exploration of recently opened entertainment attractions that are gaining immense popularity across the city.

Developed by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, the interactive guide forms part of the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, which seeks to showcase the city’s top-rated summer experiences and highlight unique attractions that make Dubai a truly one-of-a-kind summer destination.

Catering to families in search of unparalleled entertainment, the carefully curated guide provides an exceptional array of fun-filled and children-friendly activities within the vibrant city of Dubai. Designed to captivate both local residents and visitors, the guide serves as a gateway to the most thrilling indoor destinations that cater to all age groups. From pulse-racing arcades and exhilarating rides to captivating games, immersive multisensory experiences and art and pottery studios, the guide includes carefully selected venues that guarantee an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “The second in our series of interactive guides is designed to unveil the latest gems of Dubai’s indoor entertainment. With the launch of ‘Dubai’s Newest Indoor Hotspots’ guide, we aim to showcase the city’s most exciting indoor attractions, presenting a perfect blend of family-friendly activities. This guide serves as a testament to Dubai’s continuous pursuit of offering unique and unforgettable experiences, making the city a top-rated summer destination that resonates with people of all ages.”

Embrace the thrill of adrenaline-pumping rides, challenge your gaming skills, slide down colourful slides, and unleash your creativity through art and pottery workshops. The ‘Dubai’s Newest Indoor Hotspots’ guide opens up a world of captivating indoor experiences, offering people the opportunity to create cherished memories with their loved ones in Dubai’s most family-friendly environments.

Running until the end of August, the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign invites international audiences to embark on a captivating journey of exploration and immerse themselves in the abundant offerings of Dubai. Set against the backdrop of an extraordinary summer, the campaign showcases Dubai as one of the world’s best cities to live in and visit.

As part of the campaign, Brand Dubai will continue to launch a collection of interactive guides, offering valuable insights into Dubai’s premier summer experiences.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the #DubaiDestinations campaign in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community.