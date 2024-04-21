Abu Dhabi: Most of the water pooling and debris from last week’s record-high rains has been cleared in Abu Dhabi, officials said on Saturday.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) continues to coordinate with partners in response to the adverse weather conditions witnessed across Abu Dhabi from April 15 to 17. Progress has been made in ensuring continuity of services and infrastructure across the emirate by responding to the disruption caused by strong winds and unprecedented downpours.

The efforts included removing rainwater runoff, inspecting and maintaining the entire road network, repairing lighting poles and signboards, removing fallen trees, filling and levelling potholes and soil erosion, cleaning residential neighbourhoods and entrances to residences and internal roads.

Working in conjunction with stakeholders, DMT had put measures in place ahead of the storm to mitigate its anticipated impact on community infrastructure. As soon as specialised teams confirmed that the impact of strong winds and heavy rainfall would exceed expectations, DMT said it acted swiftly in rolling out its emergency contingency plan.

Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and worked throughout the night to provide support to those in areas most impacted by the record levels of rainfall, from major highways to residential communities. Tasked with safeguarding the community, response teams focused on addressing infrastructure requirements, including landscape, road, and drainage networks as well as street cleaning and removing obstructive debris caused by strong winds.

Special taskforce

Teams across the emirate continue to work, and authorities remain in constant communication with residents and businesses to address concerns and provide support where required. DMT confirmed that a dedicated taskforce has been created to investigate the impact of the recent weather, and how best to prepare and safeguard communities for similar scenarios in the future.