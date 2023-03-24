Abu Dhabi: A total of 500 lives have been saved till date through the UAE’s National PRogramme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues – Hayat, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced.

As a result of greater awareness and understanding, the programme also saw 41 per cent more organ and tissue donations in 2021 than the previous year.

In order to continue the progress, the MoHAP recently organised a national workshop in Abu Dhabi to explore further avenues for developing Hayat, and to determine ways to promote the integration of federal, local, health, and academic efforts. The event also shed light on the achievements and action plan of the programme, which aims to position the UAE as a global leader in the field.

Saving lives

The gathering was attended by Dr Salem Al Darmaki, advisor to the Minister of Health and Prevention.

In his opening speech, Dr Al Darmaki described the Hayat as a humanitarian initiative that gives fresh hope and a new life to those in need. According to the official, the programme has registered a total of 12,455 organ donors till date. Organ donations have also saved the lives of 500 people from 48 nationalities.

There are now eight licensed transplant centres in the country which facilitate organ transplants for both children and adults. Till date, kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, pancreas and bone marrow have been transplanted in the UAE.

Regulation

Dr Al Darmaki said the UAE is proactive in regulating the transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues, according to Federal Decree Law No 5 of 2016. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also approved a decision in September 2020 to establish the National Centre to Regulate Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation within the structure of MoHAP in order to support the health system in the country.

Hayat provides an opportunity for every UAE resident over the age of 21 to express their desire to donate their organs after brain death. Transplantation offers a permanent solution for many patients, and leaves a positive impact on the donor and recipient alike.