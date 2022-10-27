Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited Egypt and met Abdul Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt, as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their close, deep-rooted and advanced relations.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, I met my brother, President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi, in conjunction with the two countries’ celebrations of 50 of exceptional relations. I conveyed to him and to the people of Egypt the greetings of the UAE people and their best wishes for continued prosperity and stability for Egypt, its people and its leadership.”
The major celebration in Cairo is being held under the slogan “Egypt and the UAE… One Heart”, from 26th to 28th October, to mark the 50th anniversary of the UAE-Egypt relations.
The 3-day event will be attended by ministers and officials from the UAE and Egypt, and around 1,800 Emirati and Egyptian personalities, including politicians, senior officials, businessmen, intellectuals, innovators, media professionals and public figures.
The event’s agenda consists of a number of forums and sessions. The first day of the event included the Economic Forum, which was held in the presence of a number of ministers in the governments of the UAE and Egypt, as well as senior officials, businessmen, investors, bankers and economists in the two countries.
reaq more
- Al Gergawi hails exceptional co-operation between leaders, people of UAE and Egypt
- UAE celebrates 50 years of close ties with Egypt: Sheikh Mohammed
- Emirates highlights support for long-standing UAE and Egypt relations
- Egypt-UAE ties based on realistic understanding of regional and global developments: Al Sisi
The Forum will focus on the horizons of the economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, in addition to reviewing the most prominent projects and investment opportunities in the strategic sectors that the UAE and Egypt focus on.
The forum will review distinguished success stories of Egyptian and Emirati companies in different fields.
A special session focused on Egypt's preparations to host the 2022 UN climate conference (COP27), the flagship UN climate conference, and how can Egypt and the UAE - as a host of COP28 - take advantages of opportunities available in this regard.
A second session titled ‘’Why Egypt and UAE are favourable investment destinations in the region'', elaborated on efforts and achievements made by the UAE-Egypt Business Council since it was founded in 2020.
Spectacular and successful Egyptian business stories in the UAE were also reviewed.