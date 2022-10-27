Dubai: The celebrations of the 50th anniversary of UAE-Egypt ties were marked on the second day on October 27 in Cairo under the patronage of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt,

More than 1,800 Emirati and Egyptian personalities, including top politicians, senior officials, businessmen, intellectuals, creators, media professionals and public figures are participating in the three-day event that is highlighting UAE-Egypt ties, and strengthen their solid and strategic partnership in various vital fields and sectors.

Bilateral ties get stronger

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, opened the second day of the event, highlighting the UAE Egyptian political relations and their role in building Arab strategic depth.

He said: “Today, bilateral ties are getting stronger under the direct auspices of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Throughout the past 50 years, both countries were keen to further enhance their joint vision and cooperation in various political, economic and development fields.”

The agenda included a number of sessions in which a group of ministers, officials, culture and media personalities discussed common history, cultural relations and media cooperation aiming to strengthen the strong partnership between two brotherly countries.

50 years of cultural exchange

In a main session of the Culture Forum, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth in the UAE and the Minister of Culture in Egypt, Nevin Al Kilani, discussed the cultural heritage and exchange between the two countries.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth from the UAE addressing the Culture Forum in Cairo. Image Credit: Supplied

The minister affirmed the importance of cultural exchange and its positive role in consolidating relations between countries and people, noting the distinguished outputs of the UAE-Egyptian cultural cooperation.

She also referred to the most prominent results of the fruitful cooperation between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt, especially during the current stage, which is witnessing intense coordination between the two countries in various fields.

Neveen El-Kilany, Egyptian Minister of Culture, said that the Egypt-UAE cooperation paid great attention to culture and education, which are the components forming human beings. The minister referred to many aspects of the cultural cooperation between both countries, particularly the experimental theatre cooperation given the interest of the UAE Minister of Culture and Youth in that theatre and the Egyptian expertise in the same.

During his speech, Prof. Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, said: “The Egyptian-UAE relations are witnessing great cooperation in various cultural fields.” He also praised the celebration as it reflects the depth of the strong bilateral relation between both countries.

Treasured memories

Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi and Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Ministers of State, and Ali Mahad Al Suwaidi, Head of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), spoke about their experience while studying in Egypt, highlighting the depth of the UAE-Egyptian ties as a reflection of the mutual visions and cultural exchange.

Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, delivered a speech about the history of cultural cooperation between the UAE and Egypt over the past 50 years. He recalled his memories in Egypt, and how he was influenced by the Egyptian literature.

Media co-operation

Saeed Al Eter, Chair, UAE Government Media Office, confirmed that the media cooperation between the UAE and Egypt is continuing, and it includes joint coordination and exchange of knowledge between various media institutions in both countries.

He also stressed the importance of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the UAE-Egypt ties, adding that: “Our celebration today is a golden opportunity to mark a new phase of cooperation, especially in media fields and content industry, between the two brotherly countries.”

The session moderated by the Egyptian talk show host Mona El Shazly, witnessed the participation of Egypt’s Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media regulation (SCMR) Karam Gabr, and Egypt’s President of the Press Syndicate Diaa Rashwan.