Cairo: President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt has emphasised that the Egyptian-UAE ties have not changed over many decades, but they have become more firmly established in light of the understanding, fraternity and consensus between the two countries.

He also noted that the relations between the two countries have always been distinguished as they are not only based on feelings of love, brotherhood and true friendship, but also on a realistic, in-depth and understanding of the regional and global developments, and on integration and development of cooperation and joint interests, which give them strength and sustainability over time.

The Egyptian President made these remarks while the opening the three-day celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Egypt-UAE relation that were held in Cairo under the title “Egypt and UAE Are One Heart” on Wednesday.

The event is being held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah Al Sisi.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of ministers and key officials, several investors, businesspersons, intellectuals and media professionals from both sides. Al Sisi added, “The relations between the two countries, through different leaders and governments, remain a role model for the distinguished ties between the brotherly Arab countries.”

“The peoples of Egypt and the UAE are always one heart,” added the Egyptian President.

Source of Pride

He noted, “Understanding and consistent visions with the leaders of the UAE is a source of pride in Egypt, starting with the great Founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his famous historic declaration during 6th October War: “Arab oil is not dearer than Arab blood”, and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Supreme Council Members, Thier Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, as well as my brother His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, he noted.

He concluded that economic and investment cooperation in all fields in general are at the highest level between the two countries and future horizons for comprehensive cooperation are promising and progressing for the sake of the two peoples and the Arab world at large, the president pointed out.

Bilateral relations

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hala H. Elsaid, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development in Egypt said that holding the celebration reflects the deep bilateral relations between both countries. It also reflects the keenness of both countries’ presidents to further enhance such solid relations on both the governmental and popular levels.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs said that Egyptian-UAE relations are considered a model of bilateral relations since they are based on integration and enhancing joint interests, adding that the economic cooperation fuels both countries’ solid relations since the UAE has the biggest amounts of investments in Egypt.

Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit said: “We take pride in the successful Egyptian-UAE relations as a form of distinguished relations among Arab League member states. We encourage all Arab states to utilize bilateral relations as means of comprehensive cooperation and integration in various sectors. Egyptian-UAE historical bilateral relations are very special in a sustainable way”.

Brotherly cooperation

Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly hailed the spirit of brotherly cooperation which kick-started the three-day celebration, aims to further enhance economic, investment, and cultural cooperation”. Madbouly stressed that “this remarkable occasion is a great opportunity for developing joint aspects of cooperation, and strengthening the real value of Arabism. The UAE has always been Egypt’s first supporter during the most critical times in its modern history”.

The Egyptian premier pointed out that “the Egyptians have always been keen to contribute with their efforts in the UAE in various fields such as education, health, culture, and the judiciary. Their joint efforts with their Emirati brothers have been strongly manifested in building the modern UAE state which we are all pride of its international achievements in all domains”.

The Economic Forum

The first day of the event included more than 10 main sessions. The first session entitled “Egyptian-UAE relations: Integrated Economic Partnership” covered the depth of bilateral relations and how they positively contributed in achieving development in various vital sectors in both countries.

The second session was entitled “Egypt the Future: Preparations for COP 27”. The session covered Egypt’s preparations for hosting the world’s top climate conference. Another session was held under the theme “Sustainability in the Banking Sector: Emirati Egyptian Experiences”. The session tackled the role of banks in supporting monetary and banking systems within a flexible economic environment which both countries seek to continue developing as an accelerator for growth.

Another session was held under the theme “Why Egypt and the UAE are the Best Regions for Investment”. The session covered efforts and achievements of the Egyptian-Emirati Business Council since its establishment in 2020 with the aim of enhancing partnership in the business community in both countries. It was followed by another session entitled “Egyptian Successes in UAE”. The session highlighted significant success stories of Egyptian companies which were established in the UAE.

Etisalat Misr Story

Another session was held under the title “Etisalat Misr Story: 15 Years of Communication”. The session covered the company’s success story in the Egyptian market and its ability to contribute in developing the communication sector in Egypt. In a session entitled “Investment Opportunities in Egypt”, the participants discussed the most prominent investment opportunities in Egypt as well as the distinguished competitiveness in the business field.

A session entitled “Egypt-UAE Governmental Information Exchange: Closer Approach for the Future” tackled Egyptian-UAE governmental cooperation and its objectives in enhancing governmental performance. Another session entitled “Egypt, A Logistical Hub” tackled efforts of the Egyptian state in developing the land, sea, and air transport system with the aim of responding to development needs and continuing logistical and infrastructure development.