Abu Dhabi: Ministers and officials in the United Arab Emirates government valued the ties binding the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

They underscored the determination of the two countries' leadership to continue to advance relations in various fields, in a way that supports sustainable development efforts towards continued progress and prosperity.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said that the Egyptian-Emirati relations constitute a successful model for bilateral relations between countries, based on complementarity, cooperation and promotion of common interests.

Strong ties

"The strong ties between the two countries, the leadership and the people, were woven into a role model which resonates across various fields and all levels of cooperation," he added.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, stated that celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Emirati-Egyptian relations represents a valued occasion in reflection of their deeply rooted ties that have increased in strength over the decades, to become a shining model for bilateral relations between brotherly and friendly countries.

For her part, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, noted that the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the UAE-Egypt ties reflects the keenness of the two country's leadership to further enhance their cooperation for the continued benefit of their peoples.

Economic and trade relations

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, commented on the reality of economic and trade relations between the two nations.

"The UAE-Egypt partnership is witnessing a remarkable growth in trade exchange, and a significant increase in the volume of mutual investments, in a way that reflects the peculiarity of the relations between the two countries. The economic and trade relations between Egypt and the UAE are a model for Arab and regional relations."

"In the first five months of 2022, non-oil foreign trade between the two friendly nations exceeded Dh14.1 billion, an increase of 6% from the same time in 2021," the minister explained.

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, highlighted that celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Emirati-Egyptian relations comes at a time when these relations are witnessing further consolidation and development across all fields, reflecting the vision and directives of the two country's wise leadership.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, said, "Today we celebrate 50 years of the establishment of the relations between the UAE and Egypt, whose foundations were laid down by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with whom Egypt had strong diplomatic and strategic relations."

The Emirati-Egyptian relations have seen many joint accomplishments and successes over the past fifty years, according to Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, who underscored the convergence of the two nations' perspectives on various issues of interest.

Celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the Emirati-Egyptian ties, Dr Gargash said, "shows the distinctiveness and strength of the historical relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Jointe relations

"Continuous coordination and consultation in political and diplomatic affairs is one of the main priorities in the file of joint relations, with the goal of unifying and strengthening positions towards various regional and international issues of common concern," he said, noting that the two countries are keen to prioritise the language of dialogue and peaceful solutions that maintain the stability of countries and preserve their capabilities.

He emphasised that the UAE devotes its efforts and capabilities to help activate cooperation and integration mechanisms to serve the interests of the region and its peoples, a goal that is supported by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE and Egypt will organise a major celebration in Cairo to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries. Held under the slogan "one heart', the three-day event will begin on October 26.