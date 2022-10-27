CAIRO: Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that the deeply-rooted fraternal ties between the leaders and peoples of the UAE and Egypt have developed an exception inclusive model of cooperation in all walks of life.

“Egypt will always remain the compass, umbrella and pulsing heart for all Arabs in general and Emirati people in particular. Egypt is a source of support, originality and history and the present which encompass our joint work to achieve development,” said Al Gergawi in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Emirati-Egyptian relations. The three-day celebrations are being co-organised by the Egyptian and Emirati governments.

He indicated that Egypt had supported and embraced the UAE federal experiment from the beginning, providing it with energies, potentials and qualified human resources.

He lauded the bonds between the leaders of the two countries as “exemplary” and always seek to serve interests of the two brotherly people and those of the Arab world and as well as stability of the region and beyond.

“Leaders of the two countries are looking forward to the future with hope and are building the foundations for the renaissance of the Arab Nation. The leaders see that only cooperation can establish stability and security in the region,” he affirmed.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs said: “Every Egyptian achievement is an achievement that the Emirati citizen is proud of. And every Emirati achievement is an achievement that the Egyptian citizen is proud of. And the challenges do only bolster the brotherhood relationship, strength and solidity, stressing that standing by the Egyptian brothers was not only a duty, rather, it was a firm position stemming from conviction, will and firm values, expressed by the eternal saying of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, ‘Arab oil is not more precious than Arab blood’.”