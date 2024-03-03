Dubai: The fifth and the largest edition of the Gov Games to date concluded yesterday at Dubai Festival City, with five teams winning a total prize pool of Dh2.8 million.

Congratulating the winners, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, praised the high level of competitiveness displayed across all categories. “The teams embodied the competition’s ethos of fostering a positive community impact by promoting a healthy lifestyle. They demonstrated fitness, cooperation and a commitment to excellence,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Winners •F3, the 'Juniors Gov Games' champion

•Emirates Schools Establishment, the 'Battle of the Government' women's champion

•General Directorate of Civil Defence - Dubai, the 'Battle of the Government' men's champion

•NAS, the 'Battle of the Community' champion

•Copenhagen, the 'Battle of the Cities' champion



Organised in partnership with Official Partner DP World and in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, the four-day event saw 194 teams from around the world face off in the most competitive competition yet. More than AED2.8 million in prize money was won across four categories, including the first-ever category for youth.

Opening the Junior Gov Games yesterday, Sheikh Hamdan said the substantial participation of teams from around the world in the largest edition of the Gov Games underscores the event’s global reach. This broad participation inspires participants to improve their readiness and uphold leadership qualities, mirroring the spirit of Dubai and its steadfast commitment to excellence, he noted.

The Gov Games 2024 winners were crowned in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Ayoub Al Mulla, Chief Operating Officer, We One DP World.

Four categories

The first-ever winner of the Junior Gov Games was F3. They were closely followed by Parkour DXB in second place and with Desert Storm Juniors in third. The winning teams were awarded Dh70,000 for the first-place finish, Dh56,000 for the runner-up and Dh35,000 for the third-place position.

The other winners of each category won Dh500,000, while second place teams earned Dh250,000 and third place were awarded Dh150,000.

The Battle of the Government tournament category was characterised by valiant performances and intense competition. The winner of the female’s Battle of the Government tournament was Emirates Schools Establishment, followed by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in second place, and Dubai Police in third place.

In the men’s Battle of the Government tournament, General Directorate of Civil Defence - Dubai claimed the top spot, followed by Ajman Government in second place, and Dubai State Security in third place.

The Battle of the Community tournament was won by NAS, followed by Block20 x Empire in second place, while Spirit Level secured the third place.

In the Battle of the Cities tournament, teams from around the globe participated, representing countries such as the UAE, Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Norway, the UK, the US, Spain, Italy, Germany, Uzbekistan, Poland, Czechia, Russia, Slovakia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, France and Portugal.

Copenhagen, Denmark won the City Challenge category for the second consecutive year, followed by Moscow, Russia in second place, and Saint Petersburg, Russia in third place.