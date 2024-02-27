Dubai: Students in the 10-13 age group will compete for the first time in the fifth edition of the Gov Games starting at Dubai Festival City on February 29.

The new category has been added in the form of the Junior Gov Games.

The four-day mega sporting event will be held at Dubai Festival City with 194 teams, including government and private institutions in the UAE.

Being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, the event seeks to build team spirit.

“The idea of Gov Games is team building and personal development,” said Marwan bin Eisa, director of Gov Games. “The championship’s final day will see the younger competitors tackle a series of seven challenges.”

Marwan bin Eisa walking attendees through the format of the Games during a preview on Tuesday Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

Tournament categories

In the adult categories, the Gov Games will feature 84 male and 26 female teams from government entities in the Battle of the Government tournament. The Battle of the Community tournament will feature 28 teams, while 28 teams from global cities ill face off in the Battle of the Cities. There will also be 28 Junior Gov Games finalists.

Eisa said: “The addition of the Junior Gov Games further demonstrates our commitment to nurturing the holistic development of our younger generations and ensures the Gov Games provide a cornerstone for Dubai’s thriving cultural and sporting landscape.”

Attractive prizes to be won

Top teams in the adult categories will win Dh500,000, while second and third place winners will get Dh250,000 and Dh150,000 respectively. The top team in the junior category will win Dh70,000, while second and third place winners will get Dh56,000 and Dh35,000 respectively.

The first two days will focus on government teams. The arena will then be thrown open to teams representing cities and communities, besides the Junior Gov Games. The event will culminate in a grand closing ceremony that will see champions across categories being crowned.

Partners and sponsors

DP World is the official partner of Gov Games 2024, while Dubai Sports Council is strategic sponsor. Golden sponsors include Emarat, Damac Properties and Emirates Post Group. Dewa and First Abu Dhabi Bank are silver sponsors, in addition to Dubai Festival City, Home Bakery, Al Fares International Tents, Jeep and du.