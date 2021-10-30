Third edition will be held in December in Dubai to see teams compete in test of fitness

Gov Games are all about team work as each player has to complete the required activity for the team to succeed Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Thirty-five teams have qualified for the Gov Games 2021 contest’s final round in the community category at Dubai International Financial Centre’s Central Park Towers.

The 35 teams, comprised of more than 400 players, qualified from a total of 58 participating teams.

The competition, held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The latest edition of Gov Games, sponsored by MyWhoosh, is being held in conjunction with the start of the ‘Dubai Fitness Challenge’ to encourage sports and fitness activities in the country, as well as promote cooperation and team spirit.

Test of fitness and fortitude

In the final round, the teams, each comprising seven players, competed with each other in 10 zones in a test of their fitness and mental readiness. All exercises required strong teamwork as each player had to complete the required activity for the team to succeed. In a highly charged atmosphere, the participants showed their endurance in all 20 rounds during the competition. The successful teams moved to the final round after demonstrating their skills and physical fitness.

‘Sports as a lifestyle’

Marwan bin Essa, director of Gov Games, congratulated the teams, saying that the competition promotes “sports as a lifestyle” and contributes to building a healthy community in the country.

He added: “We attribute the success achieved by the community category qualifiers today to the great support that the Gov Games has received from [Sheikh Hamdan], who gave community members the opportunity to participate in the third edition of the games. The qualification phase was highly competitive and thrilling with participants showing strong sportsmanship, embodying the values of the games that the strength of the team as a whole lies in its weakest member, and underlining the importance of cooperation and camaraderie among team members.”

Final in December

The organising committee had previously announced that the Gov Games’ third edition will take place from December 9 to 11. MyWhoosh, the free-to-use digital app that leverages virtual reality technology to enhance the experience of cyclists, is the official sponsor of this year’s championship.