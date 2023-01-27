Dubai: More than 3,000 birds from 700 local and regional falconers will compete in the inaugural His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Falcon Racing Cup, organised by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC), that will kick off on Monday, January 30.
Running until February 15 at Al Ruwayyah desert area in Dubai, the tournament, formerly known as Fakhr Al Ajyal (Pride of Generations) Championship, “is one of the most important, and the largest falconry championship at the country and regional level not only for the high number of participants but also for the total prize pool of over Dh23 million”, according to HHC.
Rashid Al Khasouni, HHC Director of Championships, said: “We are doubling our efforts to produce a tournament worthy of the size and stature of the name it bears — His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”
Symbol of UAE culture
Al Khasouni underlined: “Our message and goal is to preserve our authentic national heritage. Falconry is one of the symbols of our cultural legacy, and we are fully prepared for the launch of the largest falconry championship dearest to everyone’s hearts.”
He added organising committee at HHC has completed all preparations for the tournament, including introducing the latest technology in running the event and providing support to participating falconers.
Strong competition
Demaithan bin Suwaidan, chairman of the Fazza Championships Committee for Falconry, said “the field is prepared to witness strong competition among top falconers in the UAE and beyond
There will be a total of 100 racing rounds, with 20 rounds for the Sheikhs category, 28 rounds for the Public category, 28 rounds for the Owners (breeders) category, 10 rounds for Farkh and Jirnas falcons, 8 rounds for the Junior category, 4 rounds for Al Noukhba (Elite) category, and 2 rounds for the championship cup.
The first three finishers in the various categories will compete in Al Noukhba (Elite) races that will take place on February 14, a day before the Championship cup in the Sheikhs and Open categories on February 15.