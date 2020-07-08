Next to you, I’m nothing, says 26-year-old world and Olympic champion badminton star

Carolina Marin has offered to part with all her precious medals in honour of the healthcare workers in Spain who were in the frontline in the battle against the pandemic. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: World and Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin has shown her human side while offering all her medals to healthcare workers in her native Spain.

Spain has been among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic while recording nearly 300,000 cases with more than 28,000 deaths as of Wednesday.

Marin, the defending Olympic champion at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games where she defeated India’s PV Sindhu, came up with the gesture to appreciate all the hard work and effort put in by the healthcare workers. She offered all her medals, including the Rio 2016 gold and three World Championships titles, over a recent video call to healthcare workers in Spain.

Marin took time out to interact with the frontline workers at the Sanitas Cima hospital in Barcelona and Virgen del Mar hospital in Madrid, saluting them with a “next to you, I’m nothing” message.

“I offered all my medals to them as they are the real heroes. They deserve every applause and accolade,” the 26-year-old Spaniard was quoted in Spanish media.

“I just wanted to thank them. They did an incredible job and I’d like to thank the frontline fighters who risk their lives every day and continue to serve people like us.

“This pandemic is unprecedented, yet we have so many inspirational stories that only make me want to give back. Taking to the court and playing to win will be a way to pay gratitude to these warriors,” she explained.

Marin spent the lockdown in her hometown of Huelva with her mother Toni Martin. After the easing of the lockdown period, Marin resumed her training to get back into shape and looks forward to playing at all the major tournaments soon, most of all the 2021 BWF World Championships - to be played at the Palacio de los Deportes from November 29-December 5.

“I’ll be playing in front of my home crowd on such a big platform for the very first time,” Marin said.