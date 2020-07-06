1 of 10
Manchester City could be lining up a move for Lionel Messi, with the Barcelona star out of contract next year. The only hitch could be Pep Guardiola's reluctance to sign older players without a clear plan where to fit him into his squad plans.
Chelsea could be forced to offload up to five players to free up funds for Bayer Leverkusen star playmaker Kai Havertz. The Bundesliga club want 90 million euros for the youngster.
Arsenal are keeping tabs on Newcastle United’s winger Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports in France.
The Gunners are hoping to extend the deal of striker Alexandre Lacazette, as the player and the club open talks on a contract extension.
One Arsenal player who could be moving on is Hector Bellerin. Paris St-Germain, Bayern and Juventus are all reportedly interested in the Spaniard.
Liverpool are ramping up their pursuit of Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara, with the Anfield club preparing a bid of around 30 million pounds for the Spaniard, who has declared his desire to play in England.
Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose is unsure where his future lies as he does not expect a return to the London club when his loan deal at Newcastle expires.
Manchester United's Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic has extended his contract at Old Trafford through to June 2023. The 31-year-old, who joined United in 2017, has enjoyed a dramatic improvement in form as the team's enforcer since the January arrival of Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes.
But one man looking to be on his way out at Old Trafford is Juan Mata, with Turkish club Fenerbahce the likely destination.
As he continues his rebuilding project at Goodison, Everton's Carlo Ancelotti is determined to hold on to key players such as Lucas Digne, Richarlison and Mason Holgate, who are all at wanted by other clubs.
