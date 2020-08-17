1 of 9
Following their 8-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Lionel Messi has dropped another bombshell on struggling Barcelona by saying he wants to leave the club this summer. He called off contract renewal talks with the club earlier this year and now he has made up his mind and will depart the club he joined as a 12 year-old and is ready to leave. The Argentine superstar, regarded by many as the best footballer of all time, has a deal with Barcelona until 2021, but the Catalans may be eager to cash in and offload him this summer before he leaves for free. The big question is where will he go? Let’s look at the options:
Image Credit: AP
2 of 9
Manchester City: Reuniting with Pep Guardiola would be a dream scenario for all at the English giants, especially after their own Champions League exit, and also for the Premier League, as the player would be a marketing dream for what is already the richest league in the world. On a side note, it might just be the trigger needed to entice Cristiano Ronaldo to move back to Manchester United and allow the pair to renew their rivalry.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 9
Manchester United: The red side of Manchester may also attempt to lure the small superstar, but their lack of success and similar issues off the field may sway Messi's decision to avoid Old Trafford.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 9
Inter Milan: Just like a potential rebooting of the Ronaldo/Messi rivalry in England, Juventus’ Serie A challengers Inter may see the signing of the Argentine as the solution to the problem of how to stop the ‘Old Lady’ and their pesky Portuguese making it 10 domestic titles in a row. An attractive package is reportedly being assembled by Inter.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 9
Liverpool: Success breeds success and it also lures the top players. Jurgen Klopp’s men were crowned champions of England as they added another trophy to go with last year’s Champions League title. With Barcelona struggles apparent, Messi could be tempted by the happy camp at Anfield, with its camaraderie, smiles and success as Liverpool look to push on to bigger things next year. He would have been impressed first hand at the Anfield atmosphere during their famous comeback to defeat Barca in the Champions League last season.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
Bayern Munich: The Bundesliga champions engineered Barca's downfall in the Champions League last week, and have been banging goals in for fun, with Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski thriving once again under new coach Hansi Flick. If Bayern are to realise their dream of dominating Europe, a diminutive Argentine behind these two goal-getting giants would be irresistible. Will the European humbling sour their chances of taking Messi to Germany?
Image Credit: AP
7 of 9
Borussia Dortmund: Similarly, the perennial German runners-up would love Messi’s experience to help grow their youthful front-line, which includes a wealth of talent in the shape of Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard. An old head passing on his wisdom to these young playmakers could be priceless.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 9
Juventus: The Serie A giants would blow the doors off the transfer market were they to get Messi and Ronaldo both playing for the same team. It is a long shot, but with both players nearing the end of the careers, they could be tempted by a season in black in white that would live long in the memory for all.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 9
Barcelona? Messi, who turned 33 in June, is known for making a strong stance to improve his salary and package at Camp Nou. It would not be the biggest shock on the planet if Barca were to table a multi-million-euro deal to persuade him to stay. He has performed U-turns like this before.
Image Credit: Reuters