There will be no tennis royalty or tennis champions at the All England Club in 2020. There are no matches at all at Wimbledon. The two-week grass-court Grand Slam tournament was supposed to be in the swing of things right now but was canceled for the first time in 75 years because of the coronavirus pandemic. What better time to take a look at some of those who have ruled Centre Court over the decades?
Folks like Roger Federer, whose eight singles titles are the tournament record for a man
That is one more than the great Pete Sampras.
Martina Navratilova went one better than Federer, and holds the overall mark of nine singles trophies.
Or the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, who have made sticking around for the full fortnight a family tradition: One or the other _ or both _ played in the women’s singles final in 16 of the past 20 years. They have accounted for a dozen singles titles in that span, seven for Serena (who also was the runner-up each of the past two years) and five for Venus, along with six in doubles as a pair.
Steffi Graf claimed the singles title seven times
Chris Evert won Wimbledon three times in the 1970s and 1980s
Germany's Boris Becker made SW19 a second home, with three titles
John McEnroe also claimed three Wimbledon trophies in the early 1980s
then, of course, there are the champions of long ago, such as Billie Jean King, who claimed a record 20 triumphs in all at the All England Club: six in singles, 10 in women’s doubles, four in mixed doubles.
Rod Laver won Wimbledon four times, including as part of true Grand Slams in 1962 and 1969.
Don't forget Novak Djokovic, who has racked up five Wimbledon titles...
And, of course, Scotland's Andy Murray, who ended the wait for a British male singles winner at Wimbledon when he claimed the title in 2013. Fred Perry was the last British man to win way back in 1936. Murray also triumphed in 2016.
