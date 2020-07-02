1 of 7
Mikel Arteta could turn to out-of-form Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann to help the Gunners in their Premier League bid next season. Arteta has also expressed an interest in Atletico Madrid's midfielder Thomas Partey but a £45 million release clause could prove a problem.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 7
Arsenal are also looking to reunite Brazilian defenders David Luiz and Thiago Silva. The Paris St-Germain captain has been told he can leave the club in the summer and joining Luiz in London could be his preferred option.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 7
As Manchester City begin to rebuild, Bayern Munich's David Alaba has emerged as a target for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad. A return for Jadon Sancho looks less and less likely, however.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 7
Monaco is looking like the next destination for Tottenham's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 7
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will make his loan move from Arsenal permanent and sign for the Italian giants, finally ending his time in the Premier League.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 7
Andreas Christensen, the Chelsea defender, says he is not interested in leaving Stamford Bridge and will fight for his place in the team and a new deal.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 7
Ronald Koeman could be in line to replace under-pressure Barcelona manager Quique Setien as the Netherlands coach was spotted getting new digs in Barcelona this week.
Image Credit: AP