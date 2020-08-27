Liverpool's Mo Salah, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane warm up before the RB Salzburg match.
The season has not yet begun and Liverpool have their first injury worry, highlighting the concern that a belated end to the 2019-20 season and a short close-season recuperation period will mean the treatment rooms will be full of crocked players across the Premier League this season.

During a friendly match against RB Salzburg on Tuesday, star Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk was forced off in the 55th minute at Red Bull Arena, where Rhian Brewster struck twice in the second half in a 2-2 draw for the Reds.

It was a worrying sight for Liverpool, as Van Dijk has been key to their successes over the past two seasons.

While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp allayed any concerns regarding the fitness of Van Dijk, insisting that the injury sustained by the player “will not be a problem”, it is a worrying omen for the upcoming campaign, as the quick turnaround from the end of the last term will mean a mounting injury list.

Liverpool are gearing up for the Community Shield clash against FA Cup champions Arsenal, which takes place on Saturday.

“Virg only looks like he has a piercing now and has a plaster on it,” said Klopp. “It should not be, and is, no problem. In the moment it is of course not cool but there will not be a problem.”