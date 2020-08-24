1 of 7
Chelsea are set to offer Champions League loser Thiago Silva a new challenge in the Premier League, now he is released by Paris St-Germain.
However, the Blues' bid to lure Ben Chilwell from Leicester City is at risk as the defender has a heel injury that could scupper the 50-million-pound deal.
Manchester united's Ed Woodward will end talks with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, as he considers the asking price from the Germans as too much.
Champions League-winning Philippe Coutinho, on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona and wanted by Arsenal, has not given up on a return to Camp Nou to stake a claim for a place in the team, despite scoring twice for the Germans in the Champions League quarter-finals against his employers.
Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes will complete a 27-million-pound move from Lille to the Gunners after agreeing terms with the London side.
New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has put Manchester City target Lautaro Martinez on his shopping list. The striker could be lined up as a replacement for the unsettled Lionel Messi.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks like he will be looking for a new club as he has yet to sign a new deal with AC Milan and will be a free agent next week.
