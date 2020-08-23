1 of 10
Manchester United have given up on trying to sign Borussia Dortmund's English playmaker Jadon Sancho, and will wait until next summer to sign the youngster.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
Leicester City have accepted that left-back Ben Chilwell is on his way to Chelsea and have lined up Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico as a like-for-like replacement.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Wolves are preparing to say goodbye to Spanish winger Adama Traore, as Nuno Espirito Santo needs to sell in order to bring players in. He has his eyes on Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos, after the Argentine impressed in the Europa League.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
While Arsenal are still waiting to announce the big-name signings their fans were hoping for, they have edged closer to securing Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes as Manchester United are stalling on a bid for the centre-back.
Image Credit: Twitter
5 of 10
It looked like a tug-of-war between Liverpool and Manchester City for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara but Arsenal have also now entered the fray. It would be surprising to see them match the spending power of the Etihad and Anfield.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Aston Villa are ready to smash records and bid 30 million pounds for Celtic's star striker Odsonne Edouard.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Bayer Leverkusen are increasingly confident of holding on to midfielder Kai Havertz, as progress on his proposed move to Chelsea has slowed.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Leeds United are preparing a double swoop on Anfield as they are keen on signing striker Divock Origi and possibly young forward Rhian Brewster.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Chris Smalling looks set to leave Manchester United. But, where to? Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Fulham are reportedly among those interested.
Image Credit: EPA
10 of 10
Leeds have also learnt that Valencia frontman Rodrigo wants a move to the Premier League newcomers.
Image Credit: AFP