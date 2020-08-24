1 of 16
Bayern's Kingsley Coman scoring against boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain to seal a 1-0 victory in the first final to be played without fans.
Bayern Munich became kings of Europe for the sixth time, completing a fantastic season for the German giants and leaving their opponents still searching for the trophy they covet more than anything.
Bayern Munich players celebrate winning the Champions League as they throw coach Hansi Flick above them. Sunday's victory for Bayern also means they complete a second treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles after first achieving the feat in 2013.
Paris St Germain's Marco Verratti in action with Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka
Paris Saint-Germain's Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (R) misses a goal opportunity as Bayern Munich's German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (L) defends his goal
Bayern fans celebrate in Munich, Germany
Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's German defender Thilo Kehrer vie for the ball
Bayern Munich players celebrate with the trophy
Marseille fans celebrate a goal by Bayern Munich, in Marseille, southern France
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (R) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's German midfielder Leon Goretzka
Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez celebrates winning the Champions League with the trophy
Marseille fans celebrate Bayern Munich’s victory, in Marseille, southern France
Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Layvin Kurzawa (L) and Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski vie for the ball
Paris St Germain's Neymar shoots at goal
Paris St Germain fans watch the final
