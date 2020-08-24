1 of 10
"The skipper never fails to amaze me." - George John, CSK’s tall Director of Operations, after Chennai captain MS offered him his seat in business Class on their flight to the UAE.
Image Credit: Twitter
2 of 10
“It’s an incredible feeling, lots of happiness and a bit of sadness for Paris.” - Paris-born Kingsley Coman after scoring the goal that gave Bayern Munich a 1-0 win over PSG, his boyhood club, in the Champions League final.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
“We want Neymar and Kylian to score but we can’t ask for it all the time.” - PSG coach Thomas Tuchel on his 400-million-euro strike force who were unable to find a way past Bayern. Neymar ended the game with a yellow card and in floods of tears.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
“Walking down 18th was strange with no crowds. But it was so beautiful. I thought it looked like Lord of the Rings.” - German golfer Sophia Popov on the scene at Royal Troon where she won the Women’s British Open on Sunday.
Image Credit: R&A
5 of 10
“Football without supporters is not football.” - Shanghai SIPG’s Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira after the Chinese Super League allowed fans to attend games for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
“He’s the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) isn’t he? The GOAT of bowling and England’s greatest.” - England’s Dominic Bess on James Anderson edging closer to 600 Test match wickets during the final Test against Pakistan.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
“One of my biggest things from moving to LA was business stuff. I just feel like there’s more chances to do things there as opposed to - no offence Florida because I love you and I’ve been living there for a long time - but no one really wants to take the flight to Boca Raton sometimes.” - Tennis star Naomi Osaka on her move to California
Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports
8 of 10
“I have to lift my game so much because I don’t want him to think, oh, I never want to hit with her again. She totally sucked.” - Serena Williams after practising with Stefanos Tsitsipas in New York ahead of the relocated Cincinnati Open.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
“Yet again the jumps are getting messed with. It doesn't work! Makes me want to bang my head against the wall.” - Britain’s Greg Rutherford, the 2012 Olympic long jump champion, blasts the new-look event at the Stockholm Diamond League.
Image Credit: Agencies
10 of 10
“I love it. It’s like a school trip, because we are all in the same hotel. They have an outdoor area with a big screen, tables and stuff, so we all get our dinner there, even though they don’t let us sit more than two in one table.” - Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari on life in the ‘bubble’ in New York.
Image Credit: AFP