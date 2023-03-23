Are you a Chinese national, who is looking for visa options to visit your relative living in the UAE? These are the two types of visas for you to consider:
1. Visa on arrival
You can visit the UAE using the visa on arrival facility for 30 days, free of charge.
How to obtain visa on arrival in the UAE
When you land in the UAE, you can make your way to the Immigration Department at the airport, and get your passport stamped with a 30-day visit visa.
Can I extend my visa on arrival?
If you wish to extend the visa, to stay on in the UAE for longer, you can reach out to the Amer centre’s hotline in Dubai. Here is their contact:
- Phone number: 800 5111
- Email: amer@gdrfad.gov.ae
Amer centres are service centres that process tourist and residence visas for Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD).
If you landed at an airport in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah or Ras Al Khaimah, you can reach out to the call centre of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on – 600 5222 22.
What documents do I need to prepare for visa on arrival extension?
The document you need for the extension is your passport front page copy.
2. Family visit visa
Alternatively, you can ask your relative, who is a resident in the UAE, to apply a 90-day family visit visa for you.
How to obtain a family visit visa in the UAE
If your relative is in Abu Dhabi or other emirates except for Dubai, he or she can apply for it in three ways:
1. The ICP Smart Services website: smartservices.icp.gov.ae
2. The ICP mobile app – ‘UAEICP’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.
3. A typing centre authorised by ICP – you can find the list of approved typing centres in each Emirate by visiting this link: https://icp.gov.ae/en/typing-offices/
Processing time and fees
It normally takes two to five working days for a family visit visa to be issued. According to ICP’s website, here is the breakdown of the cost:
For 90-day family visit visa – single entry
Request fees: Dh100
Issue fees: Dh300
Security deposits: Dh1,025
E-service fees: Dh28
ICP fees: Dh22
Dhafra insurance fees: Dh90
Adnic insurance fees: Dh90
Smart services fee: Dh100
For 90-day family visit visa – multiple entry
Request fees: Dh100
Issue fees: Dh600
Security deposits: Dh2,025
E-service fees: Dh28
ICP fees: Dh22
Dhafra insurance fees: Dh90
Adnic insurance fees: Dh90
Smart services fee: Dh100
To know more about how to apply for it, read our detailed guide.
Can I extend my family visit visa?
As per the ICP website, the family visit visa can be extended for up to 90 days.
What documents do I need to prepare for family visit visa extension?
According to ICP’s website, these are the documents your relative sponsoring the visa will have to submit, for both single and multiple entry visit visa extensions:
• Original entry permit
• Coloured photograph
• Place of residence (rental contract or hotel reservation)
• Attested birth certificates of children (optional)
• Copy of the return ticket (optional)
• A copy of deposit paper (optional)
• Emirates ID Card Copy for Sponsor - front and back (optional)
ICP’s website also states that mandatory/optional documents may vary, depending on the data entered in the application.
Where can I apply for my family visit visa extension?
Your relative can apply for your visa extension via the same channel, where he or she applied for the visa.
Processing time and fee
It normally takes two to five working days for the extended visa to be issued. Here is a breakdown of the extension cost, for both single and multiple entry:
- Request fees: Dh100
- Issue fees: Dh500
- E-services fees: Dh28
- ICP fees: Dh22
- Dhafra insurance fees: Dh40
- Adnic insurance fees: Dh40
- Smart services fee: Dh100
If your relative is in Dubai, you or your relative should contact Amer centre for details on the process and cost of family visit visa issuance and extension. Here is their contact information:
Phone number: 800 5111
Email address: amer@gdrfad.gov.ae
Do you have any questions related to the topics covered in the Living in UAE section? Write to us at readers@gulfnews.com