How to obtain visa on arrival in the UAE

When you land in the UAE, you can make your way to the Immigration Department at the airport, and get your passport stamped with a 30-day visit visa.

Can I extend my visa on arrival?

If you wish to extend the visa, to stay on in the UAE for longer, you can reach out to the Amer centre’s hotline in Dubai. Here is their contact:

- Phone number: 800 5111

- Email: amer@gdrfad.gov.ae

Amer centres are service centres that process tourist and residence visas for Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD).

If you landed at an airport in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah or Ras Al Khaimah, you can reach out to the call centre of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on – 600 5222 22.

What documents do I need to prepare for visa on arrival extension?

The document you need for the extension is your passport front page copy.

2. Family visit visa

Alternatively, you can ask your relative, who is a resident in the UAE, to apply a 90-day family visit visa for you.

How to obtain a family visit visa in the UAE

If your relative is in Abu Dhabi or other emirates except for Dubai, he or she can apply for it in three ways:

1. The ICP Smart Services website: smartservices.icp.gov.ae

2. The ICP mobile app – ‘UAEICP’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

3. A typing centre authorised by ICP – you can find the list of approved typing centres in each Emirate by visiting this link: https://icp.gov.ae/en/typing-offices/

Processing time and fees

It normally takes two to five working days for a family visit visa to be issued. According to ICP’s website, here is the breakdown of the cost:

For 90-day family visit visa – single entry

Request fees: Dh100

Issue fees: Dh300

Security deposits: Dh1,025

E-service fees: Dh28

ICP fees: Dh22

Dhafra insurance fees: Dh90

Adnic insurance fees: Dh90

Smart services fee: Dh100

For 90-day family visit visa – multiple entry

Request fees: Dh100

Issue fees: Dh600

Security deposits: Dh2,025

E-service fees: Dh28

ICP fees: Dh22

Dhafra insurance fees: Dh90

Adnic insurance fees: Dh90

Smart services fee: Dh100

To know more about how to apply for it, read our detailed guide.

Can I extend my family visit visa?

As per the ICP website, the family visit visa can be extended for up to 90 days.

What documents do I need to prepare for family visit visa extension?

According to ICP’s website, these are the documents your relative sponsoring the visa will have to submit, for both single and multiple entry visit visa extensions:

• Original entry permit

• Coloured photograph

• Place of residence (rental contract or hotel reservation)

• Attested birth certificates of children (optional)

• Copy of the return ticket (optional)

• A copy of deposit paper (optional)

• Emirates ID Card Copy for Sponsor - front and back (optional)

ICP’s website also states that mandatory/optional documents may vary, depending on the data entered in the application.

Where can I apply for my family visit visa extension?

Your relative can apply for your visa extension via the same channel, where he or she applied for the visa.

Processing time and fee

It normally takes two to five working days for the extended visa to be issued. Here is a breakdown of the extension cost, for both single and multiple entry:

- Request fees: Dh100

- Issue fees: Dh500

- E-services fees: Dh28

- ICP fees: Dh22

- Dhafra insurance fees: Dh40

- Adnic insurance fees: Dh40

- Smart services fee: Dh100

If your relative is in Dubai, you or your relative should contact Amer centre for details on the process and cost of family visit visa issuance and extension. Here is their contact information:

Phone number: 800 5111

Email address: amer@gdrfad.gov.ae