Dubai: UAE residents planning to invite their friends or family to the country can apply for a 90-day single or multiple-entry visit visa through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

This service can be accessed by residents if they have a residence visa issued in the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah or Umm Al Quwain.

Here are the details.

Where can I apply for the 90-day visit visa?

The visa application can be made through three channels:

1. The ICP Smart Services website: smartservices.icp.gov.ae

2. The ICP mobile app – ‘UAEICP’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

3. A typing centre authorised by ICP – you can find the list of approved typing centres in each Emirate by visiting this link: https://icp.gov.ae/en/typing-offices/

Documents required

If you are planning to apply for the visa for your family member or a friend, you would need to submit the following documents:

• Recent passport size coloured photograph of the relative or friend.

• Proof of kinship (birth or marriage certificate) – this is required in case you are sponsoring your family member’s visit visa.

• A copy of the relative’s or friend’s valid passport.

• A copy of your Emirates ID.

• Proof of residence for the sponsored. Here you may be able to provide your rental contract or details of the hotel reservation for the relative or friend.

• Copy of the return ticket.

According to the ICP, you may be asked to provide additional documents, depending on the information entered in the application.

How much does the visa cost?

As per ICP, the final cost of the visa would depend on the application details and the sponsor must pay a security deposit. Here is an estimated cost breakdown, as per the authority:

• Security deposit: Dh1,025

• Request fees: Dh100

• Issue fees: Dh300

• E-services fees: Dh28

• ICP fees: Dh22

• Smart services fee: Dh100



Total: Dh1,575

How to apply for the visa online

To apply for the visit visa through the ICP Smart Services platform, you must first visit this link: https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/login and follow the steps below:

1. Log in using your UAE Pass, or through an ICP online account, if you already have one.



2. Once you are logged in, you will be transferred to a personal dashboard on the app.



3. Next, click on the ICP department in your Emirate, for example - Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship\Abu Dhabi or Sharjah.



4. Then, search for the ‘Visit Visa For Friend or Relative 90 Days (Single Entry) – Issue’ in the search bar. The service will appear below.



5. Click on ‘Start Service’



6. Fill in the application and upload the required documents.



7. Next, pay the service fee using a credit or debit card.

Once you have made the payment, you will receive a confirmation from ICP that the application has been submitted. According to the ICP call centre – 600522222, it will take approximately two to five business days for a visit visa to be issued, once approved. You will receive an e-visa on your the email address that you have provided in the application form.