Dubai: Have you finalised the car that is just right for you? While selecting a car that fits your budget and lifestyle can be a long process, getting it registered in the UAE is fairly quick.

While most of the process can be completed online, it can vary a little depending on whether you are buying a brand new or used car.

Here is how you can complete the vehicle registration process in the UAE.

Registering a brand new car

According to u.ae, UAE’s official information portal, for new vehicles bought from approved showrooms, the vehicle registration process is the responsibility of the car showroom.

Documents you need to provide

While the car agency will take care of the vehicle registration process, you would need to provide them with certain documents, including:

• Original driver’s licence

• Original Emirates ID

• Passport copy

The agency will then apply for your vehicle registration and insurance. Once the process is complete, you will get a vehicle ownership certificate, vehicle registration card, plate number and a registration expiry sticker.

Cost: The cost for registration is Dh400

Registering a second-hand or used car

If you are buying a used car, you must first make sure that there are no fines on the vehicle and check the accident history.

Once you have decided to go ahead with making the purchase, you would need to speak with the seller – whether it is a used car dealership, or an individual vehicle owner, as the online process needs to be initiated by them.

The process will vary slightly depending on whether you are registering your car in Dubai, or in any other Emirate.

Registering a second-hand car in Dubai

The registration process can be largely completed online, through the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Dubai Drive app.

Both you and the seller need to download the app and log in using your UAE Pass.

Here are the steps that need to be followed:

1. The seller first needs to select the vehicle he wishes to sell on the app and then select ‘Change Vehicle Ownnership’ from the list of services available. However, the seller will only be use this service if he or she does not have any pending fines, or if the vehicle is still under a bank loan.

2. The seller will then need to add details of your (the interested buyer’s) Emirates ID.

3. The seller then needs to sign a Sales Purchase Agreement (SPA) online. The signing can be completed through the UAE Pass app.

4. The SPA will then be sent to you (the buyer), who will need to sign it in a similar manner. Here, you will need to pay the SPA fees, which is approximately Dh450, along with Dh20 as a knowledge fee charge.

5. Once the payment is done from your end, the seller will have to visit an RTA customer happiness centre to hand over the vehicle number plates. This step is necessary to complete the transfer of ownership of the vehicle, and has to be completed within two weeks of the SPA being signed and service fees paid.

6. Once the plates have been handed over, you will receive a notification from RTA. You can then choose to collect the same number plate for the vehicle or choose another number plate, as per your preference.

Cost of changing vehicle ownership • Dh350 Light vehicle private/public

• Dh35 short plate fee

• Dh50 selling agreement fee – which the buyer will have to pay.

• Dh50 long plate fee

• Dh200 Dubai branded plate fee

• Dh500 luxury plate fee

• Dh10 expiry sticker fee

• Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fees.



Abu Dhabi – ‘Tamm’ app

In Abu Dhabi, too, the process will need to be intitiated by the seller. Here are the steps the that need to be followed:

1. Download the ‘Tamm’ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

2. Next, open the app and log in with your UAE Pass.

3. Tap the ‘Drive and Transport’ category.

4. Select the ‘Manage your vehicle’ section.

5. Scroll down and select the ‘Request to Transfer Vehicle Ownership’ service.

6. Tap the ‘Start’ button.

7. Select if you’re an ‘individual’ or ‘company’.

8. Next, the Tamm platform will verify if a vehicle is registered with your Emirates ID. Since your UAE Pass is linked to your Emirates ID, your vehicle’s registration details will automatically be stored in the system. This includes the plate number and Traffic Code number (T.C. No.).

9. Next, enter the buyer’s licence details, including T.C. No. Once that’s done, settle the fees for the transfer.

Next, both the buyer and seller must visit the nearest traffic department customer service centre at an Abu Dhabi Police Station to finalise the transfer, and the buyer has to collect the vehicle registration card, expiry sticker and number plate.

Cost: Dh350 for light vehicles.

Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah – Ministry of Interior (MOI) app

If you live in another Emirate apart from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, you must apply for the vehicle ownership transfer through the MOI app, available for both Apple and Android devices.

1. Download the MOI app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

2. Next, log in with your UAE Pass.

3. Open the app, and tap the ‘Services’ category on the bottom of your mobile screen.

4. Next, go to the ‘Traffic Services’ section, scroll down and select ‘Ownership Transfer’.

5. Since you logged in with your UAE Pass, the MOI app will detect if a vehicle is registered with your Emirates ID.

6. Next, select your number plate.

7. Then, enter the buyer’s T.C. No.

8. Next, choose if you want to reserve the number plate or if you want to renew the vehicle’s registration.

9. Then, enter the buyer’s and seller’s verification codes. The verification code will be sent to the number linked to the vehicle licence.

10. If you select to reserve the number plate after the transfer, the app will notify you to visit the nearest traffic department to complete the process.

11. If you do not want to reserve a number plate, tap the 'next' button, tap the ‘Add Address’ and enter your location details.

12. Tap the ‘Save’ button.

13. Confirm your address.

14. Next, the service fee will appear, and tap ‘pay now’.

15. Then, pay the fee via credit or debit card. You will receive a receipt and an SMS confirming the transaction.

Once you add your address details, important documents such as the expiry sticker, ownership certificate and vehicle registration card will be delivered.

Cost:



• Dh350 Light vehicle private/public

• Delivery fee: Dh15

Through Customer Happiness Centres or Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centres

Alternatively, you can visit a licenced vehicle testing centre or a Tasjeel Centre. Tasjeel centres are service centres for vehicle testing and registration. The centres can be found across the UAE – in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras al Khaimah, Khor Fakkan, Al Dhaid, Hatta and Kalba.

Important documents:

• T.C.No.

• Inspection certificate

• Vehicle registration card

• Drivers licence

• Emirates ID

• Vehicle ownership certificate

Steps:

According to RTA, if you are going to a vehicle testing centre, here are the steps you should follow: