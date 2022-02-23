Dubai: Buying a second-hand car requires meticulous research and background checks to ensure that the car you are buying is safe and reliable. So, before you close the deal to buy a used car, you can check the vehicle’s accident history online.

A car’s accident history affects the value of the vehicle and is an important factor when purchasing a car. So whether you’re buying or selling your car, here is how you can find the accident history.

How to check the car accident history

To check the history, you need to know the chassis number, which is also called the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). This is a unique 17 digit number that reveals the car’s manufacturer, where it came from, the engine details and the accident history.

These are the four government sources where you can check the history online:

Ministry of Interior (MOI) Emirates Vehicle Gate (EVG) Abu Dhabi Police Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)

Ministry of Interior (MOI)

The following steps for checking vehicle's history through thr Ministry of Interior (MOI):

1. First, find the chassis number of your vehicle.



2. Then visit the MOI website - https://www.moi.gov.ae/Click on ‘E-Services’.



3. From the drop-down menu. Select ‘Traffic and Licensing’ and choose ‘Accident Inquiry’.



4. Type in the chassis number.



5. Click on submit, and the results will be displayed. If there were accidents, the website shows where the accident happened, the date and time and the accident report number.

Emirates Vehicle Gate (EVG)

You can easily check a vehicle’s accident history through Emirates Vehicle Gate (EVG). The process is simple - all you have to do is visit this link https://evg.ae/_layouts/evg/trafficaccidents.aspx?language=en and type in the chassis number and click search.

Then the vehicle’s accident history report will appear, and it will provide the specific details of the accident, such as time, location and cause.

Abu Dhabi Police

How to retrieve a vehicle’s history through Abu Dhabi Police:

1. First, go to https://www.adpolice.gov.ae/



2. Then click on ‘E-services’ in the menu tab.



3. Once you have landed on the ‘E-services’ portal, click on ‘Public Services’ and from the drop-down menu choose ‘Vehicle Accidents Inquiry’.



4. In the ‘Vehicle Accidents Inquiry’ and type in the chassis number.



5. Once that’s done you will now be able to view the car’s accident history.

RTA

If you are a Dubai resident, RTA has its service called ‘Technical Vehicle Status Certificate.’ This online service enables users to receive a certificate indicating the status of the used vehicle. This includes extensive information about the vehicle’s condition, insurance, and history.

To find out about the car's record, you will need to pay Dh100 for the certificate fee and an additional Dh20 for the Knowledge and Innovation fee, the amount is paid electronically via debit or credit card.

The RTA service takes a little longer because the previous owner will receive an OTP (one-time-password) via SMS, who will then agree to disclose the vehicle’s information.

Here are the steps:

1. First visit this link - https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=5810003



2. Click on the red tab labelled ‘Apply Now’.



3. You will then be transferred to another portal, scroll down and agree to the terms and conditions of the online service.



4. Click on ‘Apply for service’ and type in the chassis number.



5. Once the OTP is sent to the previous owner and approved to reveal the car’s record, you can access the accident history.

Where can I find my chassis number?

Here are the different ways you can find your chassis number: