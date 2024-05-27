Dubai: Received a parking ticket or have to pay a Salik violation? If so, you must settle all vehicle fines online through Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) website – rta.ae or their official mobile app. RTA announced that as of May 26, in-person payments are no longer available at their Customer Happiness Centres or service centres.

So, if you have been putting off paying your fines, you can easily complete the process through your phone in a matter of minutes.

How to pay RTA vehicle fines online

Through the ‘RTA’ app - if you have to pay fines related to Salik, public parking, or traffic violation like entering a bus lane, you can easily pay for them through the RTA app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices. Here’s how:

• Open the RTA app, and log in with your UAE Pass. If it is your first time using the app, you will receive a pop-up notification to link your UAE Pass and RTA account.

• If you do not have an RTA account tap ‘Register’. Your details such as full name, email address, nationality and mobile number will be entered automatically by UAE Pass. All you have to do is verify the details and create a username and password.

• Next, enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your mobile number via SMS. Once that’s done, you can now use the app.

• If you have incurred fines, you will be able to view the total amount due on the app’s homepage. Tap on the fines, and select the fine/fines you want to pay.

• Next, to pay for the fine, you have the option to enter your credit or debit card details or use your smartphone’s in-built wallet app. You also have to pay Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee in addition to the fine.

Once the payment is complete, you will receive a confirmation through SMS on your registered mobile number.

If you complete the fine payment process through the app, you do not have to enter any vehicle details like the fine ticket number, plate number, licence or registration details. This significantly reduces the time to complete the task. Alternatively, you can also use the website to settle any fines. But, if you don’t wish to download the app on your phone, you can pay the fine through the RTA website – rta.ae

Through the RTA website – if you pay the fines through the RTA website, you may need to add your traffic file and fine details manually. However, to use this service, you do not need an account registered with the RTA.

1. Visit this official link from the RTA website - www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=4022064 and click on the ‘Apply now’ button.

2. Next, enter one of the details:

• Plate details

• Licence number

• Fine number

• Traffic Code (TC) number



3. Once you enter the details, you will be able to see the fine or list of fines incurred by you. You have the option to select one or more of these fines.

4. Next, pay the fine/fines with your debit or credit card. You will receive an SMS confirmation once the payment goes through. You also have to pay Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee in addition to the fine.

This service enables individuals to not only pay RTA-related fines but also violations from other emirates, municipalities, and GCC countries.

How to pay public transport fines

While the RTA has made the payment of vehicle fines completely online, you still have the option to make an in-person payment of a fine that you may have received while using public transport in Dubai. These are fines that are issued when using the Dubai Metro, bus, or tram violations, and you can visit an RTA Customer Happiness Centre to pay them. But you also have the option to conveniently pay online: