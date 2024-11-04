The charge for both these systems is Dh4 per crossing, but there are times of the day or week when you don’t need to pay when you cross some of these toll gates.

Here are the details:

Al Maktoum bridge

You can cross the toll gate on Al Maktoum bridge without a charge from 10pm to 6am from Saturday to Friday. Passing is free on Sundays.

Al Mamzar toll gates

There are two toll gates in the Al Mamzar area on E11 – Al Mamzar South and North gates. If you cross the toll gates in the same direction within an hour you will be charged only once.

Al Safa toll gates

While currently there is only one toll gate in the Al Safa area, later this month another toll gate will be operational on the route – the Al Safa South toll gate, and the current Al Safa toll gate will be renamed ‘Al Safa North’.

Once the two gates are operational, they will also charge motorists on the same rule as the Al Mamzar toll gates – commuters will be charged only once if they pass through the two gates within one hour in the same direction.

Darb toll gate

Even in Abu Dhabi, you can use a toll gate route and save money. The Darb toll system is only active during peak hours:

• Morning peak period: 7am – 9am

• Evening peak period: 5pm – 7pm