Dubai: Dubai residents can look forward to an innovative transport solution – ‘Trackless Trams’ – as announced by the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This initiative is part of a broader plan involving 22 major projects, amounting to Dh16 billion, aimed at enhancing the main road infrastructure in the emirate.

On November 3 , Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council, reviewed the RTA’s Main Roads Development Plan for 2024-2027, including the implementation of the ‘Trackless Tram’ project.

What is the ‘Trackless Tram’?

The RTA has announced that it has plans to expand the Dubai Tram network with a study on deploying trackless tram systems at eight locations across Dubai. Unlike the existing tram system, which runs on tracks, this self-driving tram system operates on virtual tracks, guided by cameras that follow painted lines on dedicated lanes. Powered by electricity, it offers a more sustainable alternative with lower costs and quicker construction timelines compared to traditional trams. Here are some key facts about the future trackless tram project:

• Each tram will have three carriages, accommodating up to 300 passengers.

• It will reach a top speed of 70 km/h, with an operational speed ranging from 25 to 60 km/h.

• A single charge will enable the tram to cover a distance of up to 100 km.

How will this reduce traffic?

Current traffic indicators reveal that daytime vehicle numbers in Dubai have surged to 3.5 million, reflecting a 10 per cent increase in registered vehicles over the past two years.