What are the two zones?

There are two parking zones in Sharjah – standard parking zone and the seven-day parking zones. While both have the same parking charges, the timings for both are different.

Standard parking zone – 8am to 10pm, Saturday to Thursday

Seven-day parking zone – 8am to 12 midnight, including Fridays and public holidays

You can identify the seven-day parking zones from the blue information signs that are placed there.

How much does the parking cost in Sharjah?

- Dh2 for one hour

- Dh5 for two hours

- Dh8 for three hours

- Dh12 for five hours

Note: While the cost for parking is the same, regardless of which zone you park in, how you pay for it can add to the cost. For example, if you are using the mParking option, you will need to factor in a 38 fils per SMS fee. Also, if you pay on an hourly basis, you can save a few dirhams, but run the risk of getting a fine if you do not renew the ticket on time.

Different ways to pay for parking

1. Parking metres – these are placed in all parking areas, and you can pay for parking using cash.



2. mParking – send an sms to 5566 in the following format: Plate source<space>Plate number<space>hours



For plate source, you need to put in the emirate where the car is registered in the following format - Sharjah: SHJ, Dubai: DXB, Abu Dhabi: AUD, Ras Al Khaimah: RAK, Ajman: AJM, Fujairah: FUJ, Umm Al Qaiwain: UAQ

Additional charges of 38fils per SMS apply.

3. Digital Sharjah – You can also pay for the parking, and renew it, online through the Digital Sharjah app, using your phone wallet or credit card. This option helps you save on the extra service charges that come with mParking.