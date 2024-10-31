The ‘Early Childhood Development Fair’, hosted by Abu Dhabi’s Early Childhood Authority (ECA), is part of the authority’s ongoing Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week and promises a weekend filled with engaging experiences for the whole family.
As one of the largest events of its kind in the emirate, the fair offers a wide range of activities and over 50 workshops designed to boost children's cognitive and physical development. Now in its second year, this edition carries the theme, ‘Curiosity can take you places’. So, if you are looking for a memorable weekend with your family, here is everything you need to know.
Location
The fair is being organised at Umm Al Emarat Park, specifically in the Great Lawn and Promenade areas. The park is located on Al Wars Street in the Mushrif area.
Getting there
For families traveling from Dubai, follow E11 and then E10 towards Abu Dhabi, then take the Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street exit from E10 (Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street). Continue along Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street toward Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, following signs for Ibn Rushd Street and then Al Wars Street, where you will find Umm Al Emarat Park’s entrance.
Dates and timings
• Thursday, October 31 to Saturday, November 2
• From 10am till 10pm
What to expect
Here is a sneak peek at what’s in store this weekend:
• Storytelling and interactive plays – There will be storytelling sessions that encourage children to create and express their own stories.
• Emirati heritage workshops – Activities and workshops on topics like ‘Explore Emirati Plants’, pearl diving, Arabic calligraphy for beginners, and sadu weaving introduce children to UAE’s rich cultural heritage.
• Exciting circus shows – Catch the action with a hula-hoop show, a juggling unicyclist, as well as bubble and robot performances.
In addition, there will be a talent show for children, fitness classes for children aged between four and 14, a pop-up bounce area, and a sunset falcon show.
Park entry ticket
While admission to the fair is free, there is a park entry fee of Dh10 per person. Children under three and People of Determination with a companion can enter for free. Tickets are also available for purchase online through the official website: www.ummalemaratpark.ae.