Location

The fair is being organised at Umm Al Emarat Park, specifically in the Great Lawn and Promenade areas. The park is located on Al Wars Street in the Mushrif area.

Getting there

For families traveling from Dubai, follow E11 and then E10 towards Abu Dhabi, then take the Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street exit from E10 (Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street). Continue along Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street toward Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, following signs for Ibn Rushd Street and then Al Wars Street, where you will find Umm Al Emarat Park’s entrance.

Dates and timings

• Thursday, October 31 to Saturday, November 2

• From 10am till 10pm

What to expect

Here is a sneak peek at what’s in store this weekend:

• Storytelling and interactive plays – There will be storytelling sessions that encourage children to create and express their own stories.



• Emirati heritage workshops – Activities and workshops on topics like ‘Explore Emirati Plants’, pearl diving, Arabic calligraphy for beginners, and sadu weaving introduce children to UAE’s rich cultural heritage.



• Exciting circus shows – Catch the action with a hula-hoop show, a juggling unicyclist, as well as bubble and robot performances.

In addition, there will be a talent show for children, fitness classes for children aged between four and 14, a pop-up bounce area, and a sunset falcon show.

Park entry ticket