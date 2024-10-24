Dubai: The popular Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi is set to return this week, opening to the public on November 1, and this year’s edition promises to be a completely different experience. With over 27 participating countries, more than 30,000 exhibitors and over 6,000 international cultural events in four months, the festival is one of the places you should add to the list of places to visit as winter approaches.

Held under the theme ‘Hayakum’ (Arabic for ‘Welcome’), the 2024-2025 edition of the festival will have weekly festivals being held for the first time, along with a new design, and a new line-up of events and activities.

Here is all you need to know about the festival.

What is the Sheikh Zayed Festival?

Named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, the Sheikh Zayed Festival is an opportunity for visitors to learn about the UAE’s legacy and also be exposed to cultures from different parts of the world.

This year, the festival will celebrate major events like the Union Day and New Year’s with special festivals, and has also added new country pavilions, concerts, events and competitions, to make the experience even better.

Here are some of the places and experiences that you should not miss.

1. Heritage Village

The centrally located Heritage Village will host numerous cultural and heritage activities, including traditional markets, handicrafts, and live heritage performances. The Emirati Tent Restaurant (Al Kheimah) at the village will also offer visitors a journey into the UAE’s past through a culinary experience.

2. Country pavilions

File photo of visitors at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi last year.

You can also visit the pavilions of different countries at the festival, where activities and shows will be organised, allowing you to to learn about the cultures, customs, and distinctive elements of each country.

3. Theme park

This season, the festival’s Theme Park will feature new rides, enhanced by virtual reality technology, suitable for all age groups, a ‘Haunted House’ for thrill-seekers, and many other adventures and games.

4. World-record-breaking fireworks

This year, for the first time, a special festival will be organised, spanning two weeks and featuring various events, including major fireworks displays that will set new Guinness World Records. You can also look forward to drone and laser shows at the festival.

5. New musical fountain

The festival has also announced new ‘Musical Fountain’ activities, which will include different water games and musical performances synchronised with the movement of water.

6. A floating market

The Al Wathba Floating Market (Siam Paradise) will include diverse Asian activities and traditional crafts, such as umbrella painting, Thai flower making, and multiple restaurants.

7. The ‘helicopter’ experience

Another highlight will be the ‘Helicopter’ experience, where you can enjoy a 5D experience flying through virtual reality.

8. Honey exhibition and date festival

Support the honey production sector in the UAE and discover the finest and rarest types of honey and buy some of the best types of local dates at the date festival.

9. Skills programme

For the first time, the festival will feature a ‘Skills’ Programme, organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Media Network. This programme will have various events and competitions to showcase students' skills and their contributions to society, attracting talented citizens in technical and professional fields to compete according to international standards while representing the UAE in global skills competitions.

10. Car show

The Al Wathba Custom Show will offer a unique opportunity to learn about the best methods for rebuilding classic cars, off-road vehicles, and enhancing their engines. Interesting modified vehicles will be on display and specialist workshops will be organised, along with competitions with prizes.

11. Concerts with Al Wathba Nights

The Al Wathba Nights concerts will feature a selection of top Arab singers, artists, and stars. The performances will range from traditional and national to folkloric and modern songs.

Seven weekly festivals

Another new feature this year will be weekly festivals, including:

National Day Celebrations Festival Children's and Cartoon Characters Festival New Year’s Celebrations Festival Arts, Flowers, and Plants Festival East Asia Festival Food and Desserts Festival Ramadan Festival

More events and competitions

Apart from all the events and experiences listed above, many other events are also held annually at the festival, including:

A racing festival

A Dhow Sailing Race

A Falconry Competition

Camel Racing Grand Prize

Traditional Cooking Competition

How to get there

The festival is held in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi. The easiest way to reach the festival is to take Sheikh Zayed Road E11 and then take the exit for Al Ain Road/E22. Merge on to the Al Wathba Road and then on to Lane 2121. At the roundabout, take a left towards Lane 2124, which will lead you to the festival entrance.

How long is the festival going to be on for?

These are the exact dates of the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025 edition: