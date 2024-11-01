2. Sharjah extends paid parking hours – from November 1

If you live or work in Sharjah, look out for the blue parking signboards because the paid parking timings in the emirate have been extended. Recently, Sharjah City Municipality announced paid parking timings will be from 8am to 12am in ‘7-day zones’, where fees apply every day of the week.These are marked by blue information signs. In these zones, you need to pay for parking even on Fridays and public holidays and the update aims to ease parking woes for residents and visitors in these areas, especially after 10 pm. The municipal authority also clarified that there will be no increase in the public parking fee cost, which starts at Dh2 for one hour.

3. Sheikh Zayed Festival begins – from November 1

Abu Dhabi’s popular Sheikh Zayed Festival also returns from today, November 1. Under the theme ‘Hayakum’ (meaning ‘Welcome’ in Arabic), the 2024-2025 edition, which runs until February 29, 2025, brings together over 27 participating countries, 30,000 exhibitors, and more than 6,000 cultural events.

Held in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the festival provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the UAE’s rich legacy and explore cultures from around the globe. For more details on the festival, click here.

Entry fee: Dh10 per person. People of Determination, children under the age of three, and seniors above the age of 60 are exempt.

Timings: Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 12am. Friday and Saturday, 4pm to 1am.

4. Traffic fine discounts in Ajman – From November 4

Ajman Police has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines for violations incurred before October 31, 2024. The discount period runs from November 4 to December 15, 2024, though it excludes serious violations, like reckless driving that endangers others, unsafe overtaking by trucks, exceeding speed limits by over 80 km/h, unauthorised vehicle modifications, and running red lights.

This initiative is intended to ease financial burdens and assist drivers in managing accumulated fines.

5. New Salik gates set to open – November24

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will introduce two new Salik toll gates, ‘Business Bay Gate’ and ‘Al Safa South Gate’ on November 24, raising the total number of Salik-operated toll gates in Dubai to 10. Located along key routes, these additions are designed to optimise traffic flow on and off Sheikh Zayed Road.