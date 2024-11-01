Dubai: Beginning in November, UAE residents should take note of several important updates that may affect their daily life, from an extension to the amnesty programme to traffic fine discounts and new Salik gates. These updates bring new opportunities and improvements for residents and visitors across the UAE. Here is what you need to know to stay ahead this November.
1. Amnesty extended – from November 1
For people living in the UAE without a proper visa, there is good news – the UAE’s amnesty programme, which was set to end on October 31, has been extended. Those who are living in the UAE on an expired or cancelled visa can benefit from the programme by regularising their status without the need to pay overstay fines. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced on October 31, that the amnesty had been extended until December 31, 2024 in conjunction with the 53rd Union Day Celebrations.
2. Sharjah extends paid parking hours – from November 1
If you live or work in Sharjah, look out for the blue parking signboards because the paid parking timings in the emirate have been extended. Recently, Sharjah City Municipality announced paid parking timings will be from 8am to 12am in ‘7-day zones’, where fees apply every day of the week.These are marked by blue information signs. In these zones, you need to pay for parking even on Fridays and public holidays and the update aims to ease parking woes for residents and visitors in these areas, especially after 10 pm. The municipal authority also clarified that there will be no increase in the public parking fee cost, which starts at Dh2 for one hour.
3. Sheikh Zayed Festival begins – from November 1
Abu Dhabi’s popular Sheikh Zayed Festival also returns from today, November 1. Under the theme ‘Hayakum’ (meaning ‘Welcome’ in Arabic), the 2024-2025 edition, which runs until February 29, 2025, brings together over 27 participating countries, 30,000 exhibitors, and more than 6,000 cultural events.
Held in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the festival provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the UAE’s rich legacy and explore cultures from around the globe. For more details on the festival, click here.
Entry fee: Dh10 per person. People of Determination, children under the age of three, and seniors above the age of 60 are exempt.
Timings: Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 12am. Friday and Saturday, 4pm to 1am.
4. Traffic fine discounts in Ajman – From November 4
Ajman Police has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines for violations incurred before October 31, 2024. The discount period runs from November 4 to December 15, 2024, though it excludes serious violations, like reckless driving that endangers others, unsafe overtaking by trucks, exceeding speed limits by over 80 km/h, unauthorised vehicle modifications, and running red lights.
This initiative is intended to ease financial burdens and assist drivers in managing accumulated fines.
5. New Salik gates set to open – November24
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will introduce two new Salik toll gates, ‘Business Bay Gate’ and ‘Al Safa South Gate’ on November 24, raising the total number of Salik-operated toll gates in Dubai to 10. Located along key routes, these additions are designed to optimise traffic flow on and off Sheikh Zayed Road.
The new toll gates are also aimed at promoting public transport use, while also ensuring smoother traffic distribution through alternative routes, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Ras Al Khor Street, and Al Manama Street.