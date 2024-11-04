Dubai: Do you have an outstanding traffic fine or accumulated violations in Ajman? If so, act fast because you only have until next month to take advantage of a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines in the emirate. Ajman Police announced on November 1 that this discount applies exclusively to violations committed before October 31, 2024.

To take advantage of the discount, here is what you need to know about eligible violations, excluded offences, and the official payment methods.

Traffic fine discount duration

The discount period runs from November 4 to December 15, 2024, covering fines incurred in Ajman. However, this discount does not apply to all types of violations.

Violations excluded from the discount

According to Ajman Police, the following violations are excluded from the discount:

• Driving in a way that poses danger to driver’s life or lives or safety of others.

• Overtaking done by truck drivers, in a place where overtaking is prohibited.

• Exceeding the speed limit by more than 80 km/h.

• Making changes to the vehicle engine or chassis without a licence.

• Jumping a red light signal by light vehicles or motorcycles.

Four methods to pay the fine

Ajman Police has outlined four official methods to settle your traffic fines and receive the 50 per cent discount:

1. Ministry of Interior (MOI) app

The ‘MOI UAE’ is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices. Once you download the app, you need to sign in using your UAE Pass account and then follow these steps:

• Tap on ‘Traffic Fine Payment’ on the app’s homepage.

• Next, enter one of the details – Traffic Code (TC) number, licence number, plate number or Emirates ID. Then, tap on ‘Fines’.

• A list of all the fines that you have incurred will be displayed. You can select a specific fine from Ajman Police or select all of them. The discount will be applied, if applicable. Then click on the ‘Pay’ button.

• Next, you will be directed to an online payment platform. Enter your credit or debit card. Once the payment is confirmed, you will receive a digital receipt.

2. Ajman Police app

You can also use the Ajman Police app to pay the fines. Go to ‘e-services’ on the top menu, select ‘traffic services,’ then ‘fine payment,’ and log in with your UAE Pass. The app is available on Apple and Android.

3. ‘Sahl’ kiosks

Located across Ajman, these convenient machines allow in-person payments.

4. MOI Traffic Services and Licensing Centre in Ajman