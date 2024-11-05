1. RTA’s new taxi sharing service

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently announced it is running a taxi-sharing pilot service, which is 75 per cent cheaper than taking a regular cab between the two emirates. A regular trip would take you around Dh300 or more depending on your location, but with new service fares start from Dh66.

Location

Currently, the taxi service is between Ibn Battuta Centre in Dubai and Al Wahda Centre in Abu Dhabi. The pilot phase will be conducted for six months and based on the outcomes, it might be expanded to other locations, according to the RTA.

Cost

• Dh66 – when four passengers share a taxi.

• Dh88 – when three passengers travel together.

• Dh132 – for two passengers in a taxi.

2. Intercity bus services

If you want to travel to the Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station or to Al Ain city, the intercity buses are still the most affordable option. RTA operates a comprehensive intercity bus network covering most of the UAE, including the following routes:

• E100: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station - Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

• E101: Ibn Battuta Bus Station - Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

• E102: Al Jafiliyah - Zayed International Airport. This bus line also departs from Musaffah Bus Station on weekends.

• E201: Al Ghubaiba - Al Ain Bus Station

Cost

It can cost from Dh25 to Dh30, depending on the bus route. You must pay for the bus trip with a nol card (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/transport/what-is-the-nol-card-and-how-can-i-get-it-1.1657727638365) or book a ticket in advance through the RTA website – rta.ae

Timings

Buses in Dubai run from 4am to 1am. For precise timings, use RTA’s Journey Planner or the S’hail app (available for Apple, Android and Huawei) which offers route details, schedules, and fare estimates.

3. Travelling to Zayed International Airport? Use the 24/7 shuttle bus!

If you have booked a flight from Abu Dhabi, you can take advantage of the airport’s convenient 24/7 shuttle bus service. The hourly express bus service takes shuttles between Dubai and Zayed International Airport, without any stops.

Where is the airport shuttle bus located?

The bus departs every hour from Ibn Battuta Bus Station near the Ibn Battuta Metro Station (Red Line) and the Ibn Battuta Mall. The shuttle bus will drop passengers at the Zayed International Airport Departures section. Click here for the timings.

Bus tickets

Tickets for shuttle services between Zayed International Airport and Ibn Battuta Bus Station are available for purchase at the Arrivals Hall at the airport and at Ibn Battuta Bus Station.