Dubai: Whether you are new to Dubai or have started driving in the city, some of the main highways in the Emirate are tolled through the Salik system. It operates without any toll booths or barriers – you simply need to add a tag on your car’s windscreen and register your account to be able to use the roads that have a Salik gate.

Not registering your car with Salik, or failing to maintain sufficient funds in your Salik account, can both lead to fines for the car owner. Here is all you need to know about the violations, how much you may have to pay as well as all the options available to motorists to settle these fines.

What are the different types of Salik violations you may face?

There are primarily two types of violations that you need to be aware of when driving around the city:

1. Insufficient Funds – Dh50 fine

If you have insufficient balance in your Salik account, using the toll gate can lead to a fine of Dh50 or more. This is because the toll system works on deducting the amount from prepaid accounts of users. So, every time you cross a toll gate, Dh4 is deducted from your account. Not having sufficient amounts, then, can lead to fines. While you may still be able to cross the toll gate, you will need to ensure that you top-up your Salik account within five working days from having crossed the gate. If you fail to do so, you will be charged with a fine of Dh50 for every day that you pass from under a toll gate.

2. Unregistered Plate – Dh100 to Dh400 fine

If your car does not have a registered Salik tag and you drive through a toll gate, you will have 10 days from the date of the first trip to register for a Salik tag. Failing to do so will lead to the following fines:

• D100 the first time you use the toll gate after the 10 days have passed.

• Dh200 the second trip

• Dh400 each subsequent time you drive through a toll gate.

According to the Salik website, there is a maximum of one violation per day per vehicle. This means that even if you use the toll gate more than once in a day, only one violation will be registered for the day.

How to check Salik fines

As soon as you cross a toll gate and a violation is registered, you will receive an SMS notification on the mobile number registered with the vehicle. The SMS will provide details of the type of violation, as well as the grace period you have to either top-up your account or register the Salik tag.

However, if you still want to check if you have any Salik violations, because the registered mobile number is not accessible to you, these are the ways you can find out if the car you own has any Salik fines:

1. Salik website

1. Go to the salik website – www.salik.ae and click ‘Salik Services’ on the menu tab.

2. Under the ‘Salik Services’ section, select the ‘Violations’ Category.

3. Next, enter the following details of your car’s registration:

• Plate source (which Emirate the car is registered in)

• Plate category – whether it is a private or company vehicle

• Plate code and number.

4. After entering the details, click on the blue ‘search’ button.

5. The Salik database will then verify if there are any violations registered against the vehicle.

2. Dubai Drive App

1. Download the ‘Dubai Drive’ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Open the app and tap on the ‘Salik’ category.

3. Select the ‘violations and disputes’ section.

4. Enter vehicle plate number details:

• Plate source

• Plate type

• Plate code and plate number

5. Tap the ‘find’ button.

6. The Salik database will then verify if there are any violations registered against the vehicle.

3. Dubai Police app

You can also check Salik violations on the Dubai Police app. By clicking on the ‘fine payment’ service, you can enter your T.C. Number or vehicle plate number to check all the fines, including Salik fines, you may have on the system. To know more about all the fines you can pay through the Dubai Police app, read our guide here.

4. Vehicle Registration Centres

You can also pay your Salik fines at a Tasjeel centre. Tasjeel centres are service centres for vehicle testing and registration. The centres can be found across the UAE – in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras al Khaimah, Khor Fakkan, Al Dhaid, Hatta and Kalba.

How do I pay the fine?

You can pay Salik fines through different platforms:

1. RTA website

1. Visit the RTA website – rta.ae, and search for the service – ‘Pay Salik fines’. Alternatively, you can visit the service page by following this link: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=9791501

2. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

3. You will be directed to the RTA traffic services platform. Click on the blue ‘start’ button.

4. Next, you will have to enter your plate number or traffic file number. Tap the ‘search’ button.

5. You will then be able to view the violations registered against your vehicle and select the violations you want to pay for.

6. Pay the fine using your credit or debit card.

7. You will then get a confirmation on registered mobile number via SMS if your payment is successful.

2. Dubai Police app

1. Download the Dubai Police app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Tap on the ‘Services’ category.

3. Choose the ‘fine payment’ service and select ‘traffic services’.

4. To find out if you have Salik fines, you can enter either one of these details:

• Plate number

• Ticket number

5. After selecting one of the two options, you will be able to pay the fine/fines with your credit or debit card.

3. Dubai Drive app

1. Download the ‘Dubai Drive’ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Open the app and tap on the ‘pay fines’ category on the homepage.

3. Enter the following vehicle plate details:

•Plate source

•Plate type

•Plate code and plate number

4. Tap the ‘view fines’ button below.

5. If there are any fines on the vehicle, you will be able to pay them on the app with your credit or debit card.

4. Vehicle Registration Centres

You can pay your Salik fines at the following vehicle registration centres licensed by RTA.

Tasjeel Centres in Dubai:



• Al Qusais Tasjeel

• Barsha Tasjeel

• Al Warsan Tasjeel

• Jabel Ali Tasjeel

• Hatta Tasjeel

Other Vehicle Registration Centres licensed by RTA in Dubai:



• Al Adheed Shamil

• Muhaisna Shamil

• Nad Al Hammar Shamil

• Al Mumayaz Cars Testing - Aswaq Mizher

• Al Mumayaz Barsha Mall

• Wasel Belhasa

• Wasel Cars Testing - Arabian Center

• Wasel Nad Al Hammar

• AG Cars Vehicle Testing Centre

• Tamam Vehicle Testing

Can I dispute a Salik fine?