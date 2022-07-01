Dubai: Did you just buy a second car under your name in Dubai? If so, you might be wondering if you need to set up a new Salim account. Do you need to pay the toll fees separately for the two cars you own?

Here is a breakdown of how you can manage multiple Salik tags foe vehicles registered under your name.

How to link a new Salik tag to my account?

Since your Salik account is linked with your vehicle licence’s Traffic Code Number, all you have to do is activate your new Salik tag. The online system of the Roads and Transport Authority links together all the Salik tags on vehicles registered under your name.

The process is free of cost and takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes to complete online or through customer centres.

Where do I apply for adding a new vehicle to my Salik Account?

You can add a vehicle to your Salik account through:

• Salik website

• Smart Salik App, which is available for both Apple and Android devices

• Dubai Drive app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices

• DubaiNow app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices

• RTA Customer Happiness Centres

• Salik Call Centre: 800-72545

How do I activate the Salik tag for a new vehicle?

Before you start the activation process, you need to make sure you have these three essential details:

• Salik Tag number and key – this is printed on the back of your Salik tag.

• Mobile number

• Traffic Code Number – which can be found on your driver’s licence.

Where do I find my Salik tag number and key Image Credit: Dubai Drive

Online

If you are applying for a new vehicle online, here the steps you should follow:

1. To directly access the service, visit the link here: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704521

2. Next, click ‘Apply Now’, which will directly take you to the Salik website’s ‘Activate a tag’ service.

3. Before you begin, you will be asked if you have a Salik tag number and key, a mobile number and T.C. number.

4. If you do have the information, tick the box stating that you have all the necessary information to start the registration and agree to the terms and condition. Then click on the ‘Next’ button.

5. Next, fill in the registration details:

• Salik tag number

• Activation key – the key number will be stated on the Salik Tag

• Plate Source – Choose UAE from the drop down menu. If it was registered outside the UAE, select the country from the menu option.

• Emirate

• Category – Choose private vehicle

• Enter the plate code and number.

6. Next, enter the vehicle details:

• Category – Choose light vehicle from the drop down menu

• Vehicle – choose the car manufacturer from list.

• Enter the vehicle model

• Specify the vehicle’s colour

• Enter the year the car was manufactured

• Chassis number - which is also called the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). This is a unique 17-digit number that reveals the car’s manufacturer, where it came from, the engine details and the accident history. You can find the number printed on the car’s side door or the dashboard.

7. After that enter profile details – in this section, you will need to enter your personal details:

• Choose whether the car is under a company or individual. If the car is under a company’s registration – you must provide the company’s name, email address, and mobile number.

• If the vehicle is registered under your name, enter your full name, email address, and mobile number.

• After entering your contact details, enter your preferred communication language.

8. Click on the Next button

9. After completing the registration, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) via SMS to the registered mobile number. Verify the OTP by typing it in.

10.After verifying the OTP, you will then be asked to check the check the details you have entered. If the information you have entered is correct, click ‘confirm’.

11.Once you have confirmed the details, you will receive a pop-up notification on the Salik website that your tag has been activated.

Smart Salik App

Here are the steps for the Smart Salik App

1. Download the app from the Google Play store or IOS app store.

2. Open the app and tap on ‘Tag Activation’ category on the homepage.

3. Once you open the service, you will be asked if you have the following details – Salik tag number, mobile number and Salik Tag number, tap ‘yes’ if you have the information with you.

4. Next enter your registration details, vehicle details, and contact information.

5. Once all the information has been added, your Salik tag will be activated.

Dubai Drive

Download the Dubai Drive App for Android and Apple users and follow the steps:

1. Open the app, and tap on ‘Salik’, and choose ‘tag activation’.

2. Next, you will be asked if you have the following details – Salik tag number, mobile number and Salik Tag number

3. If you have the details, tap on the box stating you have the necessary information to begin the activation process and agree to the terms and conditions.

4. Next tap on the ‘Get Started’ button

5. If you have your Salik tag with you, you can scan the number and key or enter it on the app.

6. Next enter registration details, vehicle details, and contact information.

7. Then check if the information is accurate and tap ‘submit’. Now your Salik Tag is activated.

Salik Customer Centres and RTA Customer Happiness Centres

At the customer centre, you will be asked to present the following documents:

• Emirates ID

• Salik tag number and Activation key

Locations:

• RTA Customer Happiness Centre- Umm Ramool

• RTA Customer Happiness Centre – Deira

• Dubai Government Workshop - Al Ruwayyah 3

• Tasjeel Al Qusais

• Tasjeel Al Barsha

Salik Customer Call Centre

You can contact Salik’s toll free number 800 72545 to activate your Salik Tag. You must choose your preferred language – Arabic or English and dial 3 to activate your Salik Tag.

Next a virtual call centre assistant will ask you enter your eight digit Salik Tag number. After you enter the tag number proceed to enter the key number.