Dubai: If you are a parent planning to send your child abroad to study or you are an expat filing taxes in your home country, you may need to provide an attested salary certificate. But what is the salary certificate attestation process in the UAE and how much does it cost? Here is all you need to know.

What is a salary certificate?

“A salary certificate is a statement issued from the company that states the current salary of the employee,” Mohamed Noureldin, founder and senior legal consultant at Dubai-based law firm Nour Attorneys and Legal Consultants, said.

Noureldin also explained that a salary certificate usually includes the following information:

• To whom it is addressed. In general, it can be addressed to “whom it may concern” or to a specific entity like banks, embassy, tax authority outside UAE, etc.

• Name of the employee, date he/she started working, the position of employment, nature of employment.

• The total salary may include salary brackets.

• The signatory’s name and position. Noureldin clarified that if the salary certificate is addressed to banks, then the signatory cannot be the same person who is the beneficiary of the certificate.

Why do you need to get a salary certificate attested?

According to Noureldin, an attested salary certificates may be required outside UAE with attestation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) or lawyers according to the country of use, for the following purposes:

• For submitting to tax authorities,

• Immigration applications, or proof of ability to sponsor students who are studying abroad.

• Family court cases outside the UAE where husbands need to prove the income obtained in UAE.

• Banks outside the UAE to support loans or facilities.

How do I get my salary certificate attested?

The process for getting your salary certificate attested would vary depending on the authority that is attesting your certificate. For example, according to Sirajudeen Umer, a Public Relations Manager at Supreme Businessmen and Typing Services, Indian expats in the UAE may need to get their salary certificate attested when they are applying for tax returns in India. In such a situation, you would be required to get an attestation done by IVS Global, which provides attestation and consular services in UAE for the Indian Embassy.

Also, the process may vary depending on your salary bracket.

“If the person’s salary is less than Dh10,000, they need to issue an affidavit from IVS Global. However, if your salary is above Dh10,000, you will have to get it attested by the Chamber of Commerce in each emirate and MOFAIC, along with a stamp and attestation from IVS Global,” Ummer said.

Documents required

To apply for attestation services, you would need to provide the following documents:

• A salary certificate with the company’s letter head.

• Passport copy with valid UAE residence visa.

• In case your salary is below Dh10,000 and you are applying for attestation requirements in India, you may also be asked to provide your labour contract.

How to get your salary certificate attested online via the MOFAIC website

If you are required to only get your salary certificate attested by MOFAIC, you need to follow these steps:

1. Register using the UAE Pass

Visit www.mofaic.gov.ae and register with the website using your UAE Pass. If you have not registered for the UAE Pass yet, the procedure is very simple and is linked to your Emirates ID. Read our detailed guide here (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/ask-us/covid-19-how-to-apply-for-the-uae-pass-and-access-government-services-online-1.1574766191972I).

2. Select ‘Individual services’

Under the services section, you will see the option for Individual services, within which there will be the option to select the service to attest official documents and certificates.

3. Click on ‘Start Service’

You will be asked to authenticate your identity. This will be done through the UAEPass app on your phone, which is synced with the Ministry’s website. Once you have authenticated your identity on the app, using your secret pin, or facial recognition (whichever option you may have selected while setting up the UAEPass account), you will be allowed to continue registering for the attestation service.

4. Enter the details of the attestation request

Select the option to attest your salary certificate and upload the documents required.

5. Make the payment

Attestation services for all the documents listed above are charged at Dh150 by MOFAIC, with an additional Dh6.06 E-dirham fees.

You will then receive a text message and email with a reference number confirming successful application.

The document will then be picked up from you through a courier service and once the attestation has been done, it will be delivered to you on your selected address.

You can also visit a registered typing centre, if you want to get the attestation done through them. They may charge nominal typing fees as a service charge.

How much does it cost to get your salary certificate attested?

The cost of the salary certificate attestation will depend on the authorities with which you need to get the certificate attested. According to Siraj, the costs charged by typing centres for the service are as follows: