How to start

Link your mobile number to your bank account: According to NPCI, NRIs first have to link their international mobile number with their Indian bank account and download a UPI-powered app that supports international mobile numbers.

The process varies slightly depending on your bank and the app, but in general, these are the steps you would need to follow:

• Download a UPI app that supports registration with international mobile numbers.

• Follow the app’s on-boarding process that requires you to verify your mobile number using a one-time password (OTP) sent via SMS.

• Once your mobile number is verified, create a unique UPI ID.

• Select the bank account you want to link to your UPI ID (NRE or NRO).

List of UPI-powered applications that support linkage of international mobile numbers: • Federal Bank (FedMobile)

• ICICI Bank (iMobile)

• IndusInd Bank (BHIM Indus Pay)

• South Indian Bank (SIB Mirror+)

• AU Small Finance Bank (BHIM AU)

• BHIM

• PhonePe

List of banks that support linkage of international mobile numbers

According to NPCI, the following banks are compatible with the UPI system for money transfers through NRE/NRO accounts:

• AU Small Finance Bank

• Axis Bank

• Canara Bank

• City Union Bank

• DBS Bank Ltd

• Equitas Small Finance Bank

• Federal Bank

• HDFC Bank

• ICICI Bank

• IDFC First Bank

• IndusInd Bank

• Punjab National Bank

• South Indian Bank

What can NRIs do with UPI?

With a linked international mobile number and UPI, you can also access the following digital payment options:

• Scan and pay: Easily pay for goods and services in India by scanning QR codes.

• Peer-to-peer transfers: Send money to friends and family by scanning their UPI QR code or entering their mobile number.

• Bank transfers: Transfer funds to any Indian bank account.

Important note: You can only use this service to transfer money to a regular bank account. UPI transactions to other NRO and NRE accounts are not permitted.

List of countries whose mobile numbers can be linked

UPI is only available to NRIs living in the following countries, as per NPCI: