What is a medical fitness test?

According to the official UAE government website – u.ae – foreign nationals need to be free from all forms of communicable diseases such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and TB (Tuberculosis).

In addition, the following categories of workers should test negative for syphilis and Hepatitis B:

• Workers in nurseries

• Domestic workers including housemaids, nannies and drivers

• Food handlers and workers in restaurants and cafes

• Workers in saloons and beauty centres

• Workers in health clubs

Female domestic workers must test negative for pregnancy.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi screens foreign nationals to detect pulmonary tuberculosis by a chest x-ray; however, the emirate of Dubai does not, according to u.ae.

A new Cabinet Resolution was passed in 2016. As per this resolution, all resident expatriates while renewing their residence visas have to undergo TB screening. Those found with scars or active TB or found having drug-resistant TB will be issued a conditional fitness certificate and be issued residence visa for one year. They will then have to undergo treatment in the UAE.

When do I need to do a medical fitness test?

Medical fitness tests are needed when applying for a new residence or employment visa or at the time of visa renewal. The medical fitness test is not required for residents who are under the age of 18.

Where can I get a medical fitness test done?

Once you have applied for your visa at an immigration customer happiness centre (Amer in Dubai or Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security – ICP – in other emirates), you will then need to take your medical fitness test.

Depending on which emirate you are applying in, the centre that you need to visit will be different.

Documents required When going for your medical fitness test, make sure you carry the following documents with you:

- Copy of the entry permit (for a new visa) or copy of the residence visa (for visa renewal)

- Original passport

- Original Emirates ID (for visa renewal)

- Clear photograph

- A mobile number and email.

Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, you will need to visit a Disease Prevention and Screening Centre. These are operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA). Here is a list of all the centres:

1. The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Location: Third floor, cinema side

Timings: Every day: 10am – 7pm (Last application is accepted at 6.30pm)

2. Abu Dhabi Disease Prevention and Screening Centre

Location: Hazza Bin Zayed Street, close to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Abu Dhabi

Timings: Monday to Friday: 7am – 7pm (Last application is accepted at 6.30pm), Sunday: 8am – 5pm (Last application is accepted at 4.30pm)

3. Al Shahama

Location: Al Shahama healthcare centre, Al Sinad Street

Monday to Friday: 7am – 4pm (Last application is accepted at 3.30pm)

4. Baniyas

Location: Al Qadah Street, close to Lulu Hypermarket, Baniyas

Timings: Monday to Friday: 7am – 4pm (Last application is accepted at 3.30pm)

5. Etihad

Location: Khalifa A, Etihad Plaza

Timings: Monday to Friday: 7am – 4pm (Last application is accepted at 3.30pm)

6. Musaffah

Location: Street 28, Behind BMW Showroom, Musaffah

Timings: Monday to Friday: 7am – 5pm (Last application is accepted at 4.30pm) and Sunday: 8am – 5pm (Last application is accepted at 4.30pm)

7. Al Ain Disease Prevention and Screening Centre

Location: Shakhboot Bin Sultan Street (#131), Opposite Al Ain Hospital, Al Ain

Timings: Monday to Friday: 7am – 5pm (Last application is accepted at 4.30pm) and Sunday: 8am – 5pm (Last application is accepted at 4.30pm)

8. Sweihan

Location: Next to Sweihan Clinic, Sweihan, Al Ain

Timings: Monday to Friday: 7am – 4pm (Last application is accepted at 3.30pm)

9. Al Marfa

Location: Al Marfa Hospital Building, Al Marfa, Western Region

Timings: Monday to Friday: 7am – 4pm (Last application is accepted at 3.30pm)

10. Madinat Zayed

Location: Old Hospital/ Hospital Street, Madinat Zayed, The Western Region

Timings: Monday to Friday: 7am – 4pm (Last application is accepted at 3.30pm)

11. Delma

Location: Delma Hospital Building, Delma, Western Region

Timings: Monday to Friday: 7am – 4pm (Last application is accepted at 3.30pm)

12. Sela

Location: Sela Hospital Building, Sela, Western Region

Timings: Monday to Friday: 7am – 4pm (Last application is accepted at 3.30pm)

13. Ghayathi

Location: Old Hospital Building, Ghayathi, Western Region

Timings: Monday to Friday: 7am – 4pm (Last application is accepted at 3.30pm)

14. Mushrif Mall

Locaiton: Mushrif Mall, Third Floor, near the food court

Timings: Every day: 9am – 7pm (Last application is accepted at 6.30pm)

15. Al Wahda Mall

Location: Al Wahda Mall, Extension, Third floor, opposite the food court (Go for the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank parking)

Timings: Every day: 9am – 7pm (Last application is accepted at 6.30pm)

16. Al Nukhba

Location: Crystal Tower - Zayed 1st street - Al Khaldiya

Timings: Every day : 9am – 6pm (Last application is accepted at 5.30pm)

17. Top Prestige Prevention centre

Location: Street 14, M25, Mussafa

hTimings: Every day: 9am – 6pm (Last application is accepted at 5.30pm)

18. Al Qurm Centre

Location: First floor, Makani Mall, Al Shamkha

Timings: Sunday to Friday: 9am – 6pm (Last application is accepted at 5.30pm)

Cost:

The cost for a regular medical fitness test is Dh250 and you can book an appointment online, by visiting the website: visascreening.seha.ae

Dubai

In Dubai, you would need to visit a medical fitness centre operated by Dubai Health, which has over 20 centres spread across the emirate. You can select the medical fitness test centre that you prefer to visit when you are putting in the initial application fo your visa. You can select from the following centre locations:

Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre Al Karama Medical Fitness Centre Al Lusaily Medical Fitness Centre Al Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre Al Nahda Medical Fitness Centre Al Quoz Medical Fitness Centre Al Rashidiya Medical Fitness Centre Al Yalayis Medical Fitness Centre AXS Medical Fitness Centre Bur Dubai Medical Fitness Centre DAFZA Medical Fitness Centre DIFC Medical Fitness Centre Emirates Airline Medical Fitness Centre Emirates Medical Fitness Centre JAFZA Medical Fitness Centre Smart Salem - TECOM, Dubai Knowledge Park Smart Salem – Al Wasl, City Walk Smart Salem – DIFC, Index Tower Smart Salem City Walk Smart Salem Index Mall Smart Salem Knowledge Park Zabeel Medical Fitness Centre

Other emirates

If you are applying for a visa in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah or Umm Al Quwain, you will need to visit a Medical Examination Centre operated by Emirates Health Services (EHS).

You can apply for the test online, through the following webpage: https://www.ehs.gov.ae/en/services/services-directory/examination-of-medical-fitness-for-residency-visa

The EHS centres are located across the UAE, and you can choose from any of the following centre locations:

• Al Nahda Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Dubai

• Ibn Battuta Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Dubai

• Dragon Mart Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Dubai

• Al Baraha Smart Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Dubai

• Sahara medical examination centre, Sharjah

• Al Khibrah Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Sharjah

• Al Taj Smart Medical Examination Centre, Sharjah

• Alshrooq Medical Examination Centre, Sharjah

• Waqa Medical Examination Centre, Sharjah

• Mushairif Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Ajman

• Al Nuaimiya Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Ajman

• Dahan Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Ras Al Khaimah

• Mina Tower Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Fujairah

• Al Amal Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Fujairah

• Almadar Medical Examination Centre for Residency, Umm Al Quwain

Cost:

Regular test: Dh250

Vaccination (if required): Dh50

Pregnancy test (if required): Dh50

Printing cost: Dh10