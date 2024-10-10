How to register for driving lessons

The process for registering for driving classes is completely online, through the Absher platform, which is the central platform for government related services in Saudi Arabia, created by the Ministry of Interior.

Log in to the Absher Platform and select ‘individuals’.

Signing in using your Absher account and enter the one-time password sent to your registered mobile number.

Next, go to ‘services’ and then ‘traffic’.

Next, select the service ‘Issuing a Driver's Licence’ and click on ‘start service’.

You will get two options – ‘Driving Assessment for Advanced - Intermediate – Beginner’ or ‘Request for beginner driving training (30 hours)’

Next, select the region in which you reside (Aseer, Eastern Region, Riyadh etc.)

You will then get a list of schools in your region, which you can choose from.

You can then choose the date and time suitable to you to book an appointment at the driving school.

Confirm your booking details. At this stage, you will also be informed that at the time of your appointment, you need to carry your Iqama and photograph.

Get a medical test done

You would also need to ensure you get a medical fitness test done before your appointment. You can find a list of all the approved medical centres on the Absher platform, at the time of registering for driving lessons.

What do the driving lessons include?

Once you start your driving classes, you will need to take both practical and theory tests, that you need to pass to get a driving licence.

Eligibility

To apply for a private driving licence, you need to ensure you have the following things in order: