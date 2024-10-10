Dubai: New to Saudi Arabia? If you are looking to get your Saudi driving licence, the good news is that you can get started quickly.
Here are the steps that you need to follow to apply for driving classes in Saudi Arabia.
How to register for driving lessons
The process for registering for driving classes is completely online, through the Absher platform, which is the central platform for government related services in Saudi Arabia, created by the Ministry of Interior.
- Log in to the Absher Platform and select ‘individuals’.
- Signing in using your Absher account and enter the one-time password sent to your registered mobile number.
- Next, go to ‘services’ and then ‘traffic’.
- Next, select the service ‘Issuing a Driver's Licence’ and click on ‘start service’.
- You will get two options – ‘Driving Assessment for Advanced - Intermediate – Beginner’ or ‘Request for beginner driving training (30 hours)’
- Next, select the region in which you reside (Aseer, Eastern Region, Riyadh etc.)
- You will then get a list of schools in your region, which you can choose from.
- You can then choose the date and time suitable to you to book an appointment at the driving school.
Confirm your booking details. At this stage, you will also be informed that at the time of your appointment, you need to carry your Iqama and photograph.
Get a medical test done
You would also need to ensure you get a medical fitness test done before your appointment. You can find a list of all the approved medical centres on the Absher platform, at the time of registering for driving lessons.
What do the driving lessons include?
Once you start your driving classes, you will need to take both practical and theory tests, that you need to pass to get a driving licence.
Eligibility
To apply for a private driving licence, you need to ensure you have the following things in order:
- Have an activate account on the Absher platform.
- Meet the age requirements – the minimum age to get a licence is 18 years, while some driving schools allow learners to open a driving permit at the age of 17.
- Have the results of your medical examination from a certified medical centre.