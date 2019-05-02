Our graphs show the countries that have the longest and shortest intervals from Fajr to Maghreb

Which cities have the shortest vs longest fasting times around the world? Image Credit: Multiple Sources

Have you ever wondered which countries fast the most amount of hours and which countries fast the least amount of hours?

We used prayer timings in major cities of these countries to calculate the intervals between Fajr (preceding sunrise) and Maghreb (marking sunset) on the expected first day of Ramadan, May 06, 2019.

For example, Murmansk, Russia only has 3 hours of darkness, before the sun rises again at 1.41am. While the city of Ushuaia in Argentina has the shortest fasting time in the world. 11 hours exactly. The sun rises at 6.57am and 5.57pm.

Dubai will be fasting for 14 hours and 39 minutes on the first day of Ramadan. Find out what the UAE prayer timings are during the month of Ramadan from our Prayer Timings page.

Image Credit: Seyyed Llata, GN Designer

Interesting fact: In countries where sunset and sunrise are too close (less than 3 hours apart) or are indistinguishible, fatwas have been issued to allow Muslims to follow the timings of the closest city that has distinguishible day and night timings.