1 of 8
Those who live in Dubai know that it’s one of the friendliest places on earth.
Image Credit: Insta/visit.dubai
2 of 8
A place where smiles abound and where you’ll always find a helping hand. And now there’s proof. Here is a picturesque seaside view.
Image Credit: Insta/visit.dubai
3 of 8
In a survey undertaken by British travel website Rough Guides – which asked the question on social media – the city was named one of the friendliest cities to visit on the Planet. Did you know, the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve makes up 5% of the city?
Image Credit: Insta/visit.dubai
4 of 8
Dubai is placed 8th on the listing, with the USP of the emirate being "everyone [being] polite and friendly". Dubai is also a beautiful glamping destination. You can Spend the night in a bubble tent deep inside Dubai's desert and enjoy an amazing night of stargazing.
Image Credit: Insta/visit.dubai
5 of 8
Social media users were asked to vote for their favourite from a shortlist of 15 destinations.
Image Credit: iNSTA/visit.dubai
6 of 8
Glasgow took up the top spot. It’s the second time Glasgow has been named the world’s friendliest city by Rough Guides readers, having also won the award in 2014.
Image Credit: Insta/visitscotland
7 of 8
Dublin,Ireland was in second place You can spend a weekend enjoying the Georgian townhouses, squares and historic churches among some of the friendliest people in the world.
Image Credit: Insta/visitdublin
8 of 8
In third place is Montréal, Canada’s second largest city.
Image Credit: Insta/montreal