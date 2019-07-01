Discounts at Burj Khalifa for UAE residents who use Dubai Metro until September 15

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: If you’re a UAE resident and you haven’t visited the Burj Khalifa yet due to budget issues, we have good news.

The half-price tour to the world’s tallest man-made tower is back and will run until September 15. You just need to be a Dubai Metro user and have your Emirates ID with you.

Emaar and Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) have teamed up again to give residents a chance to explore its top places to visit around Downtown Dubai.

Visit At The Top, Burj Khalifa on the 124th and 125th floors of the 828-metre tower for just Dh75 instead of Dh141. Enjoy the view and tours from 9am to 2pm with a complimentary signature drink at the café.

And while you’re in the area, a 30 per cent voucher is also available for UAE residents that’s valid at 50 food and beverage outlets at the Dubai Mall.

Other vouchers for Metro users and residents include 50 per cent discount for the Dubai Aquarium Explorer Experience. The same goes for the Dubai Opera.

To get your voucher, visit any Dubai Metro station. Present your voucher and Emirates ID at the ticket counters of Burj Khalifa or the destination of your choice.