Dubai: As the outdoor events season draws to a close, there are many events, parties and indoor activities that residents can try out this June.

From concerts to paint and swim parties, round out your summer in style in the UAE with the below listing.

Free entry for kids to Dubai Parks and Resorts, Yas Island parks

Dubai Parks and Resorts Image Credit: Gulf News

If you have children younger than 12, head to Dubai Parks and Resorts this summer as they will get free entry. Children under the age of 12 can enjoy the rides and attractions at Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park for free this summer.

Location: Dubai, Abu Dhabi When: Throughout summer

Sky-high rooftop party in Dubai

Paros, Taj JLT

Enjoy the season closing party at Paros with international DJ Weiss and incredible views of the skyline. The party will go on until late as the season ends on a high note. Packages for attending start at Dh175.

Location: Paros, Taj JLT Dubai, When: June 10, 5pm to 3am

A free beard trim and goodies

ON June 11 1847, men’s grooming lounge, will attempt a Guinness World Records title in Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah, where they will welcome men to receive a complimentary beard trim or shave, with the aim of trimming 250 beards in one day. Each freshly trimmed guest will receive a participation gift including a voucher to spend at 1847, a grooming product, a delectable treat, and a certificate to celebrate their part in setting a new World Record.

Location: Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, When: June 11 between 12-8pm

Swim and paint in Dubai

Enjoy swimming in the world’s highest infinity pool coupled with art and food at Aura Skypool Dubai. The unique experience will be available on two days only with two themes, water and stargazing. Package cost is Dh650 per person, which includes entry and food.

This is the world’s highest 360° infinity Pool | Aura Sky Pool Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Location: Palm Tower, When: June 15 and June 29, 8pm to 11pm

Paint and Grow for kids in Dubai

Keep your kids entertained with a fun painting workshop, which includes snacks. They will be provided with all the required materials and the package costs Dh245 per child. The venue will host an adult version on June 7.

Location: Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina, When: June 16, 3.30pm to 5.30pm

HealthLove at Times Square Centre

For one entire day, Times Square Centre will host free workshops, activations and expert talks. On the pop-up front, women can expect self-care, health checks, fertility testing, breast checks and more. The workshop zone will offer, activities including Inner child healing meditation, a mindset coaching session, talks on working with stress and anxiety, and many more. The main stage will host several sessions on important women's topics throughout the day such as egg freezing, empowerment and more.