Dubai: A new campaign called 'Kids Go Free' was launched this summer across Dubai and Abu Dhabi just in time for summer holidays. The offers range from free access (just for children though) to various parks and attractions to free stays and dining offers for the little ones, there are a variety of deals to choose from.
There are offers for children aged 13 and younger across parks, and adventure destinations. Each destination has specific terms and conditions for the offers such as timings or days, excluded dates etc. so check those before making a booking.
Dubai Parks and Resorts is participating in the campaign, and launched it on June 3. Children under the age of 12 can enjoy the rides and attractions at Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park for free until July 31.
Take your children to enjoy an incredible view of The Palm. Children younger than 13 get free access to The View located on level 52 of The Palm Tower. The child has to be with a paying adult, and the offer is valid on general admission tickets until August 31. Check for blackout dates before booking.
For this iconic click of the Dubai Fountain from the heights of the world's tallest building, take the family to At The Top, Burj Khalifa this summer. Two kids younger than 12 can get free entry if accompanied by two paying adults (from 8am to 2pm). The offer is valid until August 31. Check for blackout dates before booking.
Sky Views Observatory is guaranteed to be a hit if your child likes heights and dizzying views. The offers includes the observatory and glass slide, but not Edge Walk. Two children younger than 12 can access the attraction for free, until 2pm daily, when with two paying adults. The offer is valid until August 31. Check for blackout dates before booking.
The most fun way to burn off cooped up energy is through games, so take your adventurous children to Xstrike. Get a free child ticket (younger than 13) with one adult pass at the Al Quoz destination which combines the fun worlds of laser tag and paintball. Offer is valid until August 31.
Enjoy all your summer releases with free tickets for children younger than 11. The offer is valid in Reel Cinemas from Monday to Friday until 2pm. A maximum of two kids can go free with two paying adults until August 31.
The offers at Yas Island Abu Dhabi are tied to staying at one of the participating hotels there for one to three or more nights. When you book a stay at one of Yas Island's participating hotels from 1 June to 30 September, 2 kids under the age of 12, accompanied by 2 paying adults can stay for free in the same room booked with the parents, play for free at Yas Island's theme parks with unlimited access, and dine for free on the same hotel meal plan as the parents.
The newly opened SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is on everyone's summer bucketlist and your children (11 or younger) can enjoy the park for free with a paying accompanying adult. If you have a family of four with two children, this would mean free access for two kids on over 35 interactive rides and attractions. [Offer dependent on hotel booking]
Get your children a memorable experience with their favourite characters with a trip to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. [Offer dependent on hotel booking]
Home to the world's fastest rollercoaster, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is also among the participating venues for the free offer. [Offer dependent on hotel booking]
