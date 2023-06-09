New food offerings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Unlimited breakfast, thali, new Italian menu, sushi and more

New menus

Eva Beach House, the beachfront destination, has announced its new menu. Guests can expect dishes such as sweet corn with Japanese mustard, seabream ceviche, The Kyoto Bowl, which offers Norwegian salmon, Bluefin tuna, Hamachi, salmon roe, and a spicy shiso dressing, and more.Guests have the option to choose from both indoor and outdoor seating with Tulum-style interiors.

Sette, one of the restaurants at Dubai’s JA The Resort, has revealed a new menu featuring Italian dishes.

The restaurant is led by Chef Corrado Pani, with a culinary career spanning New York, South America, London, and Dubai.

For appetisers, diners can order the Vitello Tonnato Al Tartufo, a slow-cooked veal eye of round served with a selection of vegetables, fresh black truffles, and tuna sauce. Sette also offers several classic Italian mains, ranging from Lasagna to Cotoletta Alla Milanese, veal Milanese in a red pepper sauce and balsamic reduction, and more. The dessert selection has Tiramisu and Pistachio Semifreddo, a pistachio parfait, with pistachio butter, jelly, and lemon zest.

Unlimited Thali

Dhaba Lane, a Punjabi restaurant in Dubai, is offering diners an unlimited Thali offer. With both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options available, guests can enjoy dishes such as their Tak Tak Paneer, Kadhai Chap Masala, and Jodhpuri Chilli Vada as part of their vegetarian selection, and Angaara chicken, Khurchan chicken, and classic chicken tikka masala as part of their non-vegetarian options.

Accompanying these dishes will be Dal Makhan Marke, biryani rice, butter naan, and more. The platters are available all day on weekdays at their Al Karama, Al Garhoud, and Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) outlets.

Omakese experience

Sushisamba, restaurant combining Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian flavours, announced a one-off dining experience in celebration of International Sushi Day. On June 17, Sushisamba will host an Omakase (chef’s table) experience titled ‘Sambakase’ in their private dining room. This limited seated event for 12 guests will showcase a specially curated menu crafted by their Culinary Director Kyung Soo Moon, featuring dishes that are not part of the venue’s à la carte menu.

Some highlights feature the Hokkaido hairy crab with yuzu ponzu and shiso flower, Zenzai, which is truffle chawanmushi (egg custard) with wagyu tataki, and crispy nori sea urchin.

Additionally, guests will get a selection of Sashimi such as toro, tuna, shrimp, caviar, mackerel, and cuttlefish. Mains include Chilean Seabass paired with miso yaki and Sushi consisting of seabass, amberjack, marinated tuna, toro, and aburi toro. For dessert, guests can enjoy baked cheesecake with yuzu mousse and more.

Unlimited breakfast

LDC Kitchen + Coffee (LDC) announced a breakfast offer with the All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Brunch, starting from June 10. Both breakfast and lunch enthusiasts can enjoy dishes such as eggs cooked as per the guest’s liking served with sourdough toast, avocado toast, mushroom omelette, French toast made with homemade brioche, buttermilk pancakes, vegan-friendly coconut almond pancakes, oven baked eggplant Shakshouka, gluten-free oatmeal with chia seeds and fruits, and more.

Diners also get coffee, water, or tea. The offer is available on weekends from 8 am to 2 pm at all LDC locations in Dubai.

Something for Mexican food lovers

Burro Blanco, the Mexican-inspired street restaurant, announced the addition of the Viral Smash Burger Tacos to its menu. Inspired by the popular trend on TikTok with over 3.6 million views under the hashtag #smashburgertacos, these tacos combine smash burgers and the flavours of Mexican street food.

Beef patties are smashed and seared for a caramelised crust, then topped with melted cheddar cheese, crispy lettuce, pickles, and a secret sauce, in a tortilla. The tacos are served with homemade queso for dipping.

The Viral Smash Burger Tacos are available for a limited time at Burro Blanco’s Business Bay, Motor City, and Masdar City locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.