What you need to know:
- Gulf News is going on an ice cream trail this Ramadan.
- Our ninth pick of the month is birthday cake ice cream.
- Be prepared for our list of 29 ice creams for 29 days.
- Break your fast and enjoy the Summer months with these sweet and cold treats.
If you’re celebrating your birthday this Ramadan, you can do so with some ice cream and some cake, together. No, it isn’t ice cream cake. Our 9th pick of the month is the birthday cake ice cream.
9# Birthday cake ice cream
A few ice cream parlours in the UAE serve birthday cake flavoured ice cream. In some places, it is also called cake batter flavour.
A place that does birthday cake ice cream a little differently, is Sweet Salvation at City Walk Dubai. Their soft-serve vanilla ice cream is first loaded in a waffle cone. It is then covered with freshly prepared cream cheese sauce. The ice cream is then rolled in cake toppings - a combination of small pieces of cake and rainbow sprinkles. The final topping is a candle – unfortunately, this is not edible.
Flavours:
The Canadian store only has four choices of flavours at a given time. According to the manager of the store, three of the usual flavours include chocolate, vanilla and lotus. The fourth flavour is seasonal and this month it is mango.
The manager added: “A lotus ice cream flavour has been especially created for the UAE since the ‘lotus flavour’ is so popular here. You don’t get this flavour in our Canada stores.”
Well, the Lotus ice cream is another story to tell.
Information:
Price: Dh30 for a small serve (plus Dh3 for a waffle cone)
Place: Sweet Salvation, City Walk, Dubai
Availability: A version of birthday cake ice cream can also be found at Cold Stone Creamery. Their Birthday Cake Remix flavour is a combination of their own trademarked Cake Batter Ice Cream with rainbow sprinkles, brownie and fudge.
If you're not a fan of birthday cake flavour, then you can try the carrot cake ice cream at Jelly Belly, La Mer Dubai. Or, you can even buy a Ben & Jerrys Red Velvet Cake ice cream tub from most supermarkets.