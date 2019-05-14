The birthday cake ice cream at this shop is a vanilla soft-serve ice cream that is topped with pieces of vanilla cake and sprinkles. Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

What you need to know: Gulf News is going on an ice cream trail this Ramadan.

Our ninth pick of the month is birthday cake ice cream.

Be prepared for our list of 29 ice creams for 29 days.

Break your fast and enjoy the Summer months with these sweet and cold treats.

If you’re celebrating your birthday this Ramadan, you can do so with some ice cream and some cake, together. No, it isn’t ice cream cake. Our 9th pick of the month is the birthday cake ice cream.

9# Birthday cake ice cream

A few ice cream parlours in the UAE serve birthday cake flavoured ice cream. In some places, it is also called cake batter flavour.

A place that does birthday cake ice cream a little differently, is Sweet Salvation at City Walk Dubai. Their soft-serve vanilla ice cream is first loaded in a waffle cone. It is then covered with freshly prepared cream cheese sauce. The ice cream is then rolled in cake toppings - a combination of small pieces of cake and rainbow sprinkles. The final topping is a candle – unfortunately, this is not edible.

The ice cream is vanilla flavour and is topped with cake and sprinkles. Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

Flavours:

The Canadian store only has four choices of flavours at a given time. According to the manager of the store, three of the usual flavours include chocolate, vanilla and lotus. The fourth flavour is seasonal and this month it is mango.

How is the birthday cake ice cream prepared Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf News

The manager added: “A lotus ice cream flavour has been especially created for the UAE since the ‘lotus flavour’ is so popular here. You don’t get this flavour in our Canada stores.”

Well, the Lotus ice cream is another story to tell.

